Man who opened fire during Jahangirpuri clash arrested, says Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested a 28-year-old man, identified as Sonu alias Imam alias Yunus, who was seen opening fire during a clash in the city's Jahangirpuri area, officials said. Sonu is a resident of C-Block in Jahangirpuri, they said.

"A video was being circulated on social media platforms on Sunday, showing a man in a blue shirt opening fire during the riots in Jahangirpuri. He has been nabbed by the special staff of northwest district," deputy commissioner of police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri on Saturday, in which eight police personnel and a local resident got injured.

According to news agency PTI, another person, 36-year-old Sheikh Hameed, was arrested for allegedly supplying bottles which were used for pelting during the clash.

Hameed is a scrap dealer and a resident of Jahangirpuri. With the latest arrest, the Delhi Police has so far held 23 people and apprehended two juveniles in connection with the incident that took place on Saturday.

"During investigation, one more accused Sheikh Hameed was arrested in connection with the case. During the interrogation, he told police that he had supplied bottles which were used for pelting during the clashes," PTI quoted Rangnani as saying.

The total number of arrests made so far in connection with the case also includes that of Md. Aslam, who had fired a bullet that hit a sub-inspector of the Delhi Police. The pistol used by the accused during the commission of the crime was seized from his possession.

Besides him, Ansar (35), alleged to be the "main conspirator" behind the violence, was also arrested, according to the police.

An FIR was registered on Saturday under Indian Penal Code sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 147 (rioting), and provisions of the Arms Act in connection with the incident.

The case has been transferred to the crime branch, while the northwest district police and the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSCO) of the Special Cell will also help them in probing the case, police said.

