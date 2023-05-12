Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till June 2 in excise policy case

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ANI |
May 12, 2023 12:42 PM IST

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday extended former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till June 2 in the CBI case.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday extended former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till June 2 in the CBI case on excise policy.

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by CBI on February 26 and later by ED on March 9 (File Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Consideration of the charge sheet pending before the court.

Sisodia was arrested by CBI and ED in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

According to the CBI, Sisodia had played the most important and vital role in the criminal conspiracy and had been deeply involved in the formulation and implementation of the said policy to ensure the achievement of the objectives of the said conspiracy.

