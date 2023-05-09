Delhi court extends Sisodia’s custody till May 24 in excise policy case

A Delhi court on Monday extended till May 24 the judicial custody of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the now scrapped excise policy. The Enforcement Directorate last week filed a charge sheet naming former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia as an accused in the money laundering case for the first time under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. (PTI)

Special judge MK Nagpal passed the order of extension after the former minister was produced physically before the court.

During the brief proceedings, the judge allowed Sisodia’s counsel to get his signature on certain documents regarding disbursement of funds for some development works to be carried out in his constituency, Patparganj.

On his way back to Tihar Jail, Sisodia told reporters outside the court: “Neither the development work in Patparganj nor the work in Delhi will be halted, no matter how hard the BJP members may try.”

The court had earlier dismissed Sisodia’s bail applications in the ED case, besides another plea in connection to a case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation for alleged corruption in the implementation of the liquor policy. Sisodia has challenged both the orders of the trial court before the Delhi high court.

Sisodia was arrested by ED on March 9 from Tihar Jail, where he was lodged under judicial custody in the predicate offence case registered by CBI.

Meanwhile, the Delhi high court granted medical bail to businessman Sarat Reddy in connection to the excise policy case.

Granting him bail, justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma said that a person who is sick or infirm has a right to have adequate and effective treatment. The court added that ED has also not brought anything on record to show that Reddy is at flight risk.

The court said that the last medical report of the petitioner dated May 3, 2023 shows that petitioner is in bad state and can be put into the category of sick/infirm.

“It is also a settled proposition that the right to life is a facet of Fundamental Right enshrined by the Constitution. Right to live with dignity includes the right to live a healthy life. The person who is sick or infirm has a right to have adequate and effective treatment. Though jails and designated hospitals provide good basic treatment, but we cannot expect them to provide specialised treatment and monitoring as required in the present case,” the court said.