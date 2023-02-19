Manish Sisodia requests CBI to defer questioning in Delhi liquor 'scam'. Here's why

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia requested the CBI to defer the questioning scheduled for Sunday in the liquor policy case. “I will visit the CBI office by the end of February, whenever they (CBI) will call me. Being the finance minister of Delhi, preparing the budget is very important, so I have requested to shift the date. I have always cooperated with these agencies,” Sisodia told reporters.

On Saturday, the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI summoned Sisodia for questioning, nearly three months after filing a chargesheet in the Delhi excise policy case. Sisodia has not been named as an accused in the charge sheet filed in the case.

Arrested businessmen Vijay Nair and Abhishek are among the seven accused named in the chargesheet.

Sisodia on Saturday alleged that the "full power" of agencies under the BJP-led central government had been unleashed to hound him, "CBI has called me again tomorrow. They have unleashed the full power of CBI, ED (Enforcement Directorate) against me, raided my house, searched my bank locker, and yet found nothing against me," he tweeted.

"I have arranged good education for the children of Delhi. They want to stop it. I have always cooperated with the investigation and will continue to do so," he added.

Last year in August, the CBI conducted a search operation at Sisodia's Punjab National Bank locker in connection with Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 money laundering case, where according to him, the CBI had found nothing.

The probe was done after taking into account a report forwarded by the Chief Secretary to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommending a CBI investigation into the matter.

It has been alleged that the Delhi government's policy of granting licenses to liquor traders is in the interest of some dealers who allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly denied by AAP.

(With inputs from agencies)

