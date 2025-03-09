Menu Explore
Marginalised to be empowered by budget: Delhi Minister

BySnehil Sinha
Mar 09, 2025 05:18 AM IST

The minister said that the goal of developed Delhi can be achieved only by making the poor self-reliant and empowered

Minister of social welfare Ravinder Indraj Singh on Saturday said that the upcoming Delhi Budget 2025 will be made with suggestions from intellectuals and will be aimed at empowering the poor and marginalised sections in the city.

Ravinder Singh (Indraj)
Ravinder Singh (Indraj)

Singh was at a meeting with professors of Delhi University and institutions in the field of social welfare, representatives of government and non-government organisations related to the welfare of scheduled castes and tribes at the Delhi Secretariat on Saturday seeking suggestions and opinions on the budget provisions. “The suggestions being received by the department are being told to chief minister Rekha Gupta. The main suggestions in the dialogue were related to the schemes of the social welfare department, employment generation, pension, cooperative schemes, economic empowerment of scheduled castes and tribes and women,” Singh said.

The minister said that the goal of developed Delhi can be achieved only by making the poor and economically backward people self-reliant and empowered. “Hence the budget will be made useful for the people by incorporating the suggestions received in this direction,” he said.

Singh said that the schemes being run for the welfare of poor, youth becoming self-reliant and women empowerment under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have received substantial support from the public. “Now, preparations are being made to bring new gifts and reliefs for the people of Delhi in the Delhi budget under his leadership,” he said.

In the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) manifesto for Delhi, the party had promised several benefits for the poor and SCs, including launching the Dr BR Ambedkar scheme of 1,000 monthly stipend to scheduled caste students pursuing technical and vocational courses in ITIs, skill centres, and polytechnics. The BJP also promised doubling the amount provided under pre-matric and post-matric scholarships for SC students, one-time financial grant of 50,000 to all SC students who secure admission in an NIRF top-ranked institution, 100% elimination of manual scavenging and implementing Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Delhi.

Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
