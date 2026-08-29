Trump's 'Lake America' name change sparks 'Donald Ducks' memes on social media

US President Donald Trump on Thursday renamed Lake Ontario "Lake America" amid trade war with Canada. The executive order applies to the US government’s use of the lake’s name and does not require Canada or international organizations to adopt “Lake America." Birds rest on rocks in Lake Ontario after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order renaming Lake Ontario as Lake America, a change he said would take effect immediately, in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. (REUTERS)

"We're going to be changing the name of Lake Ontario effective immediately to Lake America," Trump told reporters in the ​Oval Office. "The lake change, the Lake of America, was something I've been thinking about for a long time, actually."

About 52% of Lake Ontario’s surface area is in Canada, with the rest in New York.

Order sparks 'Donald Duck' memefest The move quickly sparked memes and reactions on social media, with some people joking that Canadian geese should now be called “Donald Ducks."

One person commented, "If Trump is going to change the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America then Canadian Geese will now be known as Donald Ducks. Elbows up! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Another added, "If we’re changing Lake Ontario to Lake America…Can we change Canadian Geese to Donald Ducks?"

A third user asked, "What do you think about renaming Canadian geese to Donald ducks?"