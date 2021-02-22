IND USA
In the morning, the minimum temperature was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius. It was 10 degrees Celsius on Sunday.(HT Photo)
delhi news

Maximum temperature in Delhi rises slightly, reaches 28.9 degress

"The city recorded a high of 28.9 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, today at Safdarjung Observatory. Palam Observatory registered 27.7 degrees Celsius," an IMD official said.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:42 PM IST

Mercury rose slightly in the national capital on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 28.9 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.

In the morning, the minimum temperature was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius. It was 10 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The highest maximum temperature this month has been recorded at 30.4 degrees Celsius on February 10, he said.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear sky with mist and shallow fog on Tuesday morning.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 11 and 31 degrees Celsius respectively on Tuesday, the official said.

delhi news

Monday’s tally is 11.7 per cent less than those of Sunday- when 145 fresh cases and two deaths were reported.(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
Monday’s tally is 11.7 per cent less than those of Sunday- when 145 fresh cases and two deaths were reported.(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhi logs 128 new Covid-19 cases; total recoveries over 626,000

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:45 PM IST
The fresh cases on Monday were a result of 42,242 tests conducted on Sunday- of which 31,234 were RT-PCR tests and the remaining 11,008 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin showed. The active cases stand at 1,041 and the positivity rate is only at 0.30 per cent.
The Delhi Metro had resumed services with curtailed operation on the Yellow Line from September 7 after being closed for over five months.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
The Delhi Metro had resumed services with curtailed operation on the Yellow Line from September 7 after being closed for over five months.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Metro, buses to run at current limited capacities for at least 2 more weeks

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:58 PM IST
"Delhi Metro trains and public buses will run at previously fixed limited capacities for now. It is vigilant wait and watch for another two weeks," sources said.
Baijal also advised enforcement of Covid-compliant behaviour and asked for surveillance of super spreader events.(HT file photo)
Baijal also advised enforcement of Covid-compliant behaviour and asked for surveillance of super spreader events.(HT file photo)
delhi news

Don't lower guard against Covid, speed up vaccination drive: Delhi L-G Baijal

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:52 PM IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal chaired a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) during the day. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other ministers of the Delhi government were in attendance.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI)
delhi news

Delhi govt launches month-long campaign for registration of construction workers

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:19 PM IST
The government will also run an awareness campaign at 262 labour chowks in Delhi to encourage construction workers to get their registration done.
AAP has launched a series of attacks on Congress as well as the BJP over the past few days. It criticized the Congress following its government's fall in Puducherry. (Sonu Mehta/ Hindustan Times)
AAP has launched a series of attacks on Congress as well as the BJP over the past few days. It criticized the Congress following its government's fall in Puducherry. (Sonu Mehta/ Hindustan Times)
india news

AAP takes a jab at Congress over Puducherry floor test

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:00 PM IST
  • AAP has not only stepped up its attack on Congress but also on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well.
One can even make Indian wear more exciting with interesting sleeves. (Photo: Instagram/taruntahilian)
One can even make Indian wear more exciting with interesting sleeves. (Photo: Instagram/taruntahilian)
delhi news

What’s up your sleeve?

By Ruchika Garg, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:18 PM IST
Bell sleeve, ruffle sleeve and balloon sleeve are some of the popular styles this season. ‘They add drama to your outfits, and also give a cool girl spin to your wardrobe’ says fashion designer Gautam Gupta.
Representational Image. (HT archive)
Representational Image. (HT archive)
delhi news

Delhi air quality in poor category, significant improvement unlikely

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:45 PM IST
For the last three days, winds have been calm at night. There is no dispersal of pollutants which is why pollution levels are going up, said the regional weather forecasting centre
Farmers shouting slogans at the demonstration site during the ongoing farmer protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
Farmers shouting slogans at the demonstration site during the ongoing farmer protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders shut, traffic diverted, jams expected

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:38 AM IST
Vehicles entering Delhi from Ghaziabad are being diverted to alternative border routes such as Anand Vihar, Surya Nagar, Apsara, Bhopra, Loni, Kondli, Chilla, New Ashok Nagar, DND, and Kalindi Kunj
The bazar is located in the Walled City’s Chitli Qabar neighbourhood. Every day, hawkers claim the pavements from the early hours of the morning, decking their many stalls with their specialities. (Representative Image)(Photo: Sanchit Khanna)
The bazar is located in the Walled City’s Chitli Qabar neighbourhood. Every day, hawkers claim the pavements from the early hours of the morning, decking their many stalls with their specialities. (Representative Image)(Photo: Sanchit Khanna)
delhi news

Delhiwale: Straight out of a fairy tale

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:43 AM IST
A pavement market in Old Delhi, replete with memorable sights and sounds
The SC collegium comprises the Chief Justice of India and the two most senior judges of the apex court in matters of appointment and transfer of high court judges.
The SC collegium comprises the Chief Justice of India and the two most senior judges of the apex court in matters of appointment and transfer of high court judges.
delhi news

Six months after proposals, only six names cleared

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:56 AM IST
The government has cleared appointments of two judges in the Delhi high court and four in the Kerala high court while choosing not to clear some other names that have been pending for more than a year now, HT has learnt through people familiar with the matter.
River activists have warned that the project could push Delhi to water scarcity, depletion of groundwater levels and major flooding and loss in case of a disaster.(Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)
River activists have warned that the project could push Delhi to water scarcity, depletion of groundwater levels and major flooding and loss in case of a disaster.(Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)
delhi news

First high dam on Yamuna may pose flood risk to city: Experts

By Jayashree Nandi, Soumya Pillai, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:07 PM IST
The move has reignited a three-decade old worry among environmentalists who have been flagging the project as a potential risk for the national capital.
DU Vice-Chancellor (acting) PC Joshi said that the recommendations will now be sent to the university’s statutory bodies — academic council (AC) and executive council (EC) — for their approval.(HT file)
DU Vice-Chancellor (acting) PC Joshi said that the recommendations will now be sent to the university’s statutory bodies — academic council (AC) and executive council (EC) — for their approval.(HT file)
delhi news

FYUP may return to DU colleges this year

By Fareeha Iftikhar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:22 AM IST
The university had once before in 2014 introduced the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP). It, however, was scrapped by the government after protests by students and teachers the same year.
Investigators said Singh lived in Dharmpura, Najafgarh. They said the incident took place at 8.30pm when Singh with sitting with at least four others near a property dealer’s shop in Shyam Vihar. (Representative image)
Investigators said Singh lived in Dharmpura, Najafgarh. They said the incident took place at 8.30pm when Singh with sitting with at least four others near a property dealer’s shop in Shyam Vihar. (Representative image)
delhi news

Man shot dead in Najafgarh, police suspect personal enmity

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:18 AM IST
Senior officers said Naresh Singh, who worked as a financer for local property agents, was shot at least ten times. They said initial investigation suggest that the murder could be a fallout of a financial dispute over 6-7 lakh and a car.
Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot.(Arvind Yadav/HT file photo)
Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot.(Arvind Yadav/HT file photo)
delhi news

Third week of switch Delhi campaign to focus on electric cars: Gahlot

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:26 AM IST
“This week, we will focus on sensitising Delhi people on the benefits of EV four-wheelers over their petrol or diesel counterparts, and on the many benefits that are offered under Delhi’s EV policy for those who want to make this switch,” Gahlot said.
