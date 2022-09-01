MBBS student found hanging in her room at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital
A police officer said that they have recovered a note in her diary that suggests she was under depression
A 22-year-old final year MBBS student was found hanging in her room at New Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday morning, police said and added they have recovered a note in her diary that suggests she was under depression.
Deputy police commissioner (south-west Delhi) Manoj C said they were informed about the alleged suicide around at 3:30am. He added a police team that rushed to the spot was told the room was bolted from inside and the student’s friends opened it. “She was found hanging by a dupatta and taken to [the] emergency [ward of the hospital] where she was declared brought dead,” said Manoj C.
Police said two empty packets of anti-depressants were also found in the student’s room. They cited a preliminary probe and said she was pursuing an internship since April this year.
“Statements of...the friends of deceased were recorded and no foul play has been found so far. The family members of the deceased also reached the spot and their statements are being recorded. Further inquest proceeding is being carried out,” Manoj C said.
-
Recruit reportedly executed for trying to flee ULFA-I camps in Myanmar, spying
The United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent has reportedly executed a recruit for trying to flee from its camps in Myanmar thrice and spying on the outfit at the Assam Police's behest. In a statement on Wednesday, the outfit said it “sentenced” Rihon Asom, who is from Assam's Goalpara district, to death following a “trial” on Tuesday. Local media reported Asom was executed on Wednesday. He reportedly accepted his “mistake” and sought another chance.
-
Karnataka to take merciless action against properties blocking flow of rainwater
A day after many areas here were inundated due to heavy rain and breached lake bunds, the Karnataka government on Wednesday decided to "mercilessly" remove properties blocking rainwater flow. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the Disaster Management Act permits "merciless removal" of blocks causing water stagnation. Chief Minister Bommai said there was waterlogging in many residential layouts because the developers did not build a proper drain. He added that all such blocks would be removed.
-
Students of Murugha Math shifted to govt hostel after POCSO case against seer
The students of Murugha Math were shifted to the government hostel here after a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the chief pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru for the alleged sexual abuse of high school girls. It is learnt that the police team is frequently visiting the Math and the hostel ever since the case came to light.
-
Remember Campa Cola? It is set to return this Diwali
New Delhi: The red-brick building near Shankar Market is in a dilapidated state. “Do you know Campa Cola was quintessentially a Delhi brand,” says Kamal Jain, who sells stationery and cold drinks across the road from the red-brick building where the carbonated drink was manufactured, and which also served as the company's headquarters. Production of the drink stopped at this location in 1999. The brand was an instant hit.
-
Delhi private liquor shops to close from today, 300 govt vends to take over sale
Private liquor shops will be a thing of the past in the capital as they will be replaced by over 300 Delhi government vends from Thursday owing to the switch over from the Excise Policy 2021-22 to the old regime, officials said on Wednesday. Some of the private vends having stocks saw crowd outside as they offered schemes like buy one to get one free.
