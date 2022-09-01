MBBS student found hanging in her room at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital

A 22-year-old final year MBBS student was found hanging in her room at New Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday morning, police said and added they have recovered a note in her diary that suggests she was under depression.

Deputy police commissioner (south-west Delhi) Manoj C said they were informed about the alleged suicide around at 3:30am. He added a police team that rushed to the spot was told the room was bolted from inside and the student’s friends opened it. “She was found hanging by a dupatta and taken to [the] emergency [ward of the hospital] where she was declared brought dead,” said Manoj C.

Police said two empty packets of anti-depressants were also found in the student’s room. They cited a preliminary probe and said she was pursuing an internship since April this year.

“Statements of...the friends of deceased were recorded and no foul play has been found so far. The family members of the deceased also reached the spot and their statements are being recorded. Further inquest proceeding is being carried out,” Manoj C said.