Home / Cities / Delhi News / MCD bypolls: AAP wins in 4 wards, Congress secures Chauhan Banger
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI Photo)
delhi news

MCD bypolls: AAP wins in 4 wards, Congress secures Chauhan Banger

The counting began at around 8.30 in the morning. The final numbers are expected to be out later in the day.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:40 AM IST

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party bagged four seats in Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCD) bypolls on Tuesday. Following the sweeping victory, the AAP convener and Delhi chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter congratulate on the win. "The people of Delhi once again voted in the name of work. Congratulations to everyone. The 15-year-old BJP's misrule in MCD has disturbed the people. People are now eager to form Aam Aadmi Party government in MCD also," he wrote on Twitter.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also congratulated the party workers on the micro-blogging site. "Congratulations to the Aam Aadmi Party workers on winning 4 out of 5 seats in the MCD by-election. In the municipal elections next year, people in Delhi will bring to power the AAP for its excellent governance model under Arvind Kejriwal," the AAP leader said.

The AAP won Rohini-C (Ward No 32N), Trilokpuri (Ward No 02E), Kalyanpuri (Ward 008-E) and Shalimar Bagh North (Ward No 62N); whille Congress' Zubair Ahmad Chaudhary bagged Chauhan Banger by 10,642 votes.

The counting began at around 8.30 in the morning and the final numbers were out before 11am.

These by-elections were being closely watched by the observers as the results of these elections will be indicating the mood of the voters and are likely to have an impact on the big-ticket Delhi civic body elections, to be held in 2022.

More than 50 per cent votes were cast in the by-polls for the five municipal wards held on February 28. In Kalyanpuri, the highest voting percentage was recorded. Shalimar Bagh recorded the lowest voting percentage.

As per official figures, 59.19% votes were cast in Kalyanpuri, 55.95% in Trilokpuri, 55.60% in Chauhan Bangar.

The fight at the five wards is between the AAP, Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress. All of them have expressed confidence that they will emerge victorious in the by-polls, being held under strict Covid-19 protocols.

Out of the five wards, four were held by the AAP while Shalimar Bagh North had a BJP councillor. The by-polls were necessitated after sitting councillors contested the assembly polls last year and became MLAs.

