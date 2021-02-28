IND USA
As per official figures, 59.19% votes were cast in Kalyanpuri, 55.95% in Trilokpuri, 55.60% in Chauhan Bangar, 44.58% in Rohini-C, and 43.23% in Shalimar Bagh (north) wards. (Representative Image)(HT)
delhi news

MCD bypolls: AAP, BJP, Congress exude confidence of victory

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and party in-charge for MCD (municipal corporations) affairs Durgesh Pathak said he visited polling booths in various wards and was confident of winning all five wards.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:14 PM IST

Rivals AAP, BJP and Congress exuded confidence of victory in the bypolls for five municipal wards after voting concluded on Sunday evening.

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and party in-charge for MCD (municipal corporations) affairs Durgesh Pathak said he visited polling booths in various wards and was confident of winning all five wards.

"We will win all the five wards. I was in the field during voting and can say with confidence we are going to win," Pathak stated.

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Adesh Gupta, who visited Kalyanpuri, Shalimar Bagh (north) and Trilokpuri wards, too claimed that the saffron party would bag the wards.

"The BJP will win with big margins... People of Delhi have completely rejected the development model of Kejriwal government. Seeing their enthusiasm towards the BJP, it will not be too early to say that the party (BJP) candidates have already won the by-elections," Gupta asserted.

He thanked the people for supporting the BJP.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Congress said that it will not only win the bypolls but also the civic body polls due in 2022.

"We won the hearts of the people in the semi final (bypolls) and will also win the final in 2022," it said.

The five yearly elections for 272 wards in three municipal corporations are due in 2022.

"The support of the people in the five wards is sure to turn the results in the favour of the party (Congress) candidates," it said. 

More than 50% voters cast their votes in the municipal corporation bypolls in the five wards on Sunday, with the highest voting percentage recorded in Kalyanpuri and the lowest in Shalimar Bagh (north), Election Commission officials said.

As per official figures, 59.19% votes were cast in Kalyanpuri, 55.95% in Trilokpuri, 55.60% in Chauhan Bangar, 44.58% in Rohini-C, and 43.23% in Shalimar Bagh (north) wards.

The total voting percentage in the five wards was 50.86%.

The results for the bypolls will be announced on March 3, officials said, adding that there are 327 polling stations and 26 candidates in the fray.

Topics
aam aadmi party bjp congress
delhi news

MCD bypolls: AAP, BJP, Congress exude confidence of victory

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:14 PM IST
Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and party in-charge for MCD (municipal corporations) affairs Durgesh Pathak said he visited polling booths in various wards and was confident of winning all five wards.
The Switch Delhi campaign was launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier this month to promote e-vehicles in Delhi. The campaign is in lines with the government’s long-term plans to reduce air pollution in Delhi.(ANI)
delhi news

4th week of 'Switch Delhi' campaign to focus on raising awareness among RWAs

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:34 PM IST
The fourth week of the Delhi government's eight-week campaign, which aims at sensitizing every Delhiite about the benefits of switching to electric vehicles, will begin on Monday.
HT Image
delhi news

Covid-19: List of private, govt hospitals vaccinating people above 60, or above 45 with comorbidities

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:21 PM IST
Starting March 1, all people above the age of 60, or those above 45 with existing illnesses that make them more susceptible to Covid-19, will be allowed to sign up to receive coronavirus vaccines at government and private facilities
The tests per million count stand at 6,51,615 tests and 1,23,80,699 samples have been tested so far in Delhi.(PTI)
delhi news

Delhi reports less than 200 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:14 PM IST
The Capital’s active caseload stands at 1,335 after witnessing a slight jump from 1,307 reported on Saturday.
A man gets a dose as Covid-19 vaccine drive starts at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

One year on, LNJP corona warriors recall raging pandemic, challenges

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:03 PM IST
It's been one year since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in the national capital, and daily cases and death counts have both come down significantly, and scenes of distress in the hospital's corridors and outside morgue have been replaced by talks about the ongoing vaccination.
Noida Metro Rail Corporation’s (NMRC) Aqua Line connecting Noida to Greater Noida (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Noida metro trains 'skipping' some stations during peak hours; citizens protest

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:59 PM IST
Among the stations skipped by the metro train during the peak hours (8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm on weekdays) are Sector 101 and Sector 50, which is dedicated to the transgender community, they said.
Women voters stand in a queue to cast their votes as police personnel check their identity cards during Delhi Municipal by-polls at Kalyanpuri, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

Delhi MCD bypolls: 32.25% voters turnout till 1:30pm; 38.85% at Kalyanpuri

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:09 PM IST
The results of these bye-elections are likely to have an impact on the big-ticket 2022 Delhi civic polls.
Heavy security deployment at Terminal 3 of IGI airport in New Delhi (HT File Photo)
delhi news

19 passengers caught with ammunition at IGI airport this year: Police

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:49 PM IST
A senior police official said all such passengers face criminal proceedings under the Arms Act, adding that it was a 'matter of concern' that despite warnings passengers carry ammunition, knowingly or unknowingly, with them.
Thermal guns are being used to measure temperature of each voter and masks and sanitiser bottles being provided at polling stations, an official said.(PTI)
delhi news

MCD bypolls: Amid Covid-19 protocols 20.38% voters turnout in first four hours

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:33 PM IST
By 11:30am, the overall turnout across the five wards was 20.38 per cent, with Kalyanpur ward recording the maximum 25.69 per cent, a senior official of the State Election Commission in Delhi said.
The RSS worker was stabbed to death during the clashes with SDPI. Six others were also injured in Kerala's Alappuzha district. (HT Archive/For Representational Purposes Only)
delhi news

10 police teams to probe woman death stabbed for resisting snatching

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:04 PM IST
A 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a snatcher for resisting a robbery bid in the Adarsh Nagar area of the national capital.
A man receives Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, at a vaccination centre, in New Delhi, India.(REUTERS)
delhi news

Average 200 daily new Covid-19 cases in Delhi amid spike in Maharashtra, Kerala

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:01 AM IST
In the last six days, Delhi recorded more than 200 new infections for four straight days, between February 24-27. The number of daily deaths, though, has been less than five on five out of six days, with no fatality on Feb 25.
People outside a polling booth in Delhi's Trilokpuri on Sunday. (ANI Photo )
elections

Delhi municipal by-polls: Voting underway at 5 MCD wards

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:27 AM IST
Four of the five wards fell vacant after their incumbent councillors were elected as the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) legislators in the assembly polls whereas the by-election in Shalimar Bagh was necessitated after the death of councillor Renu Jaju.
Delhi’s maximum temperature didn’t touch 30 degree C in 2020, 2019, 2015, 2014 and 2013 in February.(Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
delhi news

Weather experts weigh in on why spring gave Delhi a miss

By Jayashree Nandi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:53 AM IST
Since Monday (till Saturday), maximum temperatures in Delhi have read: 28.9; 31.5; 32.5; 33.2; 33; and 31.7 degrees C. The situation is similar in most cities in the northern plains. Mumbai’s maximum temperature over the same period has ranged between 33.9 and 36.1 degrees C.
The university awarded 670 doctoral degrees, 44 super-specialty DM/M.Ch course degrees, 156 medals and 36 prizes in multidisciplinary fields.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo. Representative image)
education

DU awards over 178,000 degrees at mixed format convocation

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:18 AM IST
Addressing the ceremony, Delhi University acting vice-chancellor (V-C) PC Joshi said, “It is not just the first in the history of DU but also across the country that nearly 180,000 students received their degrees digitally.”
Police registered a case at the Gulabi Bagh police station and are probing the cause of the fire.(Karn Singh/ HT file photo. Representative image)
delhi news

Man killed in fire at factory in Delhi's Pratap Nagar

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:59 AM IST
The factory was located in the first floor of a three-storey building. The blaze, fire officers said, was reported at around 3.45am after a person in the area heard an explosion.
