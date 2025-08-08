MCD holds elections for ad-hoc and statutory committees

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) conducted elections on Thursday for chairperson and vice-chairperson posts across its seven ad-hoc and two statutory committees. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors secured both positions in eight of these committees, including the key statutory committees on education and rural areas. Delhi mayor Raja Iqbal Singh congratulated the newly elected members. (Archive)

Elections were also held for the ad-hoc committees on remunerative projects, community services, grievance redressal, licensing and tehbazari, mahila kalyan and bal vikas, and anti-malaria measures. However, the election for the ad-hoc committee on welfare of Scheduled Castes and implementation of the SC candidates’ quota was adjourned following protests by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

AAP councillors demanded cancellation of the election and restoration of the committee’s earlier strength of 35 members. Ankush Narang, Leader of Opposition in the MCD, accused the BJP of attempting to silence Dalit voices.

Delhi mayor Raja Iqbal Singh congratulated the newly elected members and alleged that AAP councillors created chaos and clashed with security personnel. The AAP refuted the allegations, stating that they were peacefully protesting and were manhandled by the guards. The confrontation led to a disruption in the proceedings and forced the adjournment of one election.