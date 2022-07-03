MCD imposes fines over mosquito breeding at construction sites
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Sunday said it has issued fines ranging from ₹5,000 up to ₹1 lakh across construction sites in Delhi as part of its ongoing anti-larval campaign after the sites were found to be taking insufficient measures to control mosquito breeding, said civic officials on Sunday.
A fine of ₹1 lakh was imposed on PNSC construction company, which is carrying out works at a site near IIT Delhi with officials stating a large number of mosquitoes were found to be breeding there. “A team of officials from the MCD’s public health department undertook anti-larval measures and destroyed all the mosquito breeding sites,” said an MCD official.
Among the other locations where violations were detected,including two construction sites at Karkardooma,one at Khichdipur and a site in Dwarka.
“A company, SAM Buildwell, was fined ₹50,000 at Karkardooma; ₹10,000 was slapped on Abhilasha Enterprises for construction at the LBS Hospital in Khichdipur, ₹10,000 on the N.C.C for another construction in Karkardooma and a fine of ₹5,000 was imposed for mosquito breeding at construction a site at Venkateshwar Hospital in Dwarka’s Sector 18A,” said the MCD on Sunday.
The MCD said in order to curb the spread of vector-borne diseases, people need to take preventive measures, particularly during monsoon, by regularly checking probable spots at their home or in their locality where chances of mosquito breeding are high.
