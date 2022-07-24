MCD initiates work on theme park to mark 75 years of independence, facility to be ready by next Republic day
New Delhi:
Work on the theme park on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg showcasing waste to art, the foundation stone of which was laid by lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Saturday, will be completed before next year’s Republic Day.
Named Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav park, the facility spread over 4.5 acres will replace the existing Shaheedi park and will feature galleries and exhibits related to Indian history and its freedom struggle, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has said.
Municipal authorities should create a water channel flowing up to a central fountain in the park, establish an interpretation centre at the entrance and create adequate parking space for the visitors, Saxena said on Saturday.
The civic body will spend around ₹16.5 crore and utilize 200 tonnes of scrap such as old vehicles, electricity poles, pipes, irons rods and so on to develop the exhibits on park adjacent to the Firoz Shah Kotla. It will be the third such themed park in the capital after the Waste to Wonder park at Sarai Kale Khan that has replicas of the Seven Wonders of the World, and Bharat Darshan park that has replicas of India’s heritage monuments.
The park at Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg will serve as a recreational space that would also narrate the story of the country’s freedom movement, a municipality spokesperson said. “It will be a tribute to the heroes of our freedom struggle,” the official said, declining to be named. “Ten sets of replicas will be installed in the park.”
Some of the replicas would be titled Golden Period of Bharat, Maratha Empire, indomitable Sikh Empire, Freedom Struggle of 1857, Jan Andolan, Cultural and Social Awareness, Freedom Struggle, Fight against foreign invaders, Swadeshi Movement, Satayagraha and India’s Independence, and the Constitution and Integration of Princely States, the municipality has said.
Besides the replicas, the park will also have three galleries based on various themes related to Indian culture and heritage, valour and scientific achievements.
The park will also have souvenir shops and a food court, a horticulture department official said, requesting anonymity. “One 140KW solar power panel will also be established in the park to take care of the energy needs to ensure that the facility is eco-friendly,” he said. “Various types of tree and shrubs will be planted in the park to add to its beauty.”
Man, two more arrested for plotting to murder his brother’s killer
A man, along with two of Rohit Kumar aka Tamatar's associates, were arrested for allegedly planning to murder his brother's killer and two car traders in Gurugram, police said on Saturday. Rohit Kumar aka Tamatar, Mandeep aka Mannu, and Bhakti Lamba were apprehended near a government college in Sector 9A on Friday night. Three country-made breechloader pistols and three live cartridges were recovered from their possession. Rohit's younger brother Sumit Kumar (31) intervened with his friends and rescued Rohit.
‘Bring party to power’: Shivakumar amid CM tussle
Reacting to Karnataka Congress MLA Zameer Ahmad's statement that Siddarmaiah should be the chief ministerial candidate for the state, KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Saturday said that every one should work to bring the party to power instead of worshipping any individual. On Friday, Zameer picked holes in Shivakumar's attempt to consolidate the Vokkaligas. “You can't become the chief minister with the support of just one community,” Zameer said.
No one can interfere in lives of 2 adults living together as husband & wife: HC
No third person, including family members, can interfere in the lives of two consenting adults living together as husband and wife, and the State is under a Constitutional obligation to protect married couples irrespective of their caste or community, the Delhi High Court has said. Justice Tushar Rao Gedela directed the Delhi police officials to respond immediately if any call is received from either of the petitioners, who were major, regarding any incident of emergency or threat.
Mango growers honour newly elected MLC
The Mango Growers Association of India hosted a welcome programme for Jasmir Ansari of the Samajwadi Party, who was elected to the Legislative Council, at the Press Club, in Lucknow, on Saturday. On the occasion, dignitaries including Mango Growers Association of India chairman Insram Ali, spokesperson Siraj Mehndi, state president Shivsharan Singh honoured Jasmir Ansari by garlanding him and giving him mementos. Ansari has been a Bahujan Samaj Party MLA from Laharpur in Sitapur.
Delhi govt launches 50 centres to teach English
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced his government's plan to initiate a spoken English course for people in the 16-35 age group at 50 centres across the city. In the first phase of the programme, the Aam Aadmi Party leader said, around 100,000 students will be trained to “become fluent in the English language”.
