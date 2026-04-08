New Delhi, The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is planning a citywide revamp of surface parking lots across all 12 zones, with a focus on reducing pollution caused by dust, officials said. MCD plans citywide revamp of surface parking to curb dust pollution

Around 130 surface parking sites have been identified for redevelopment, they added.

The civic body's engineering department will undertake the work, which will primarily involve laying interlocking paver blocks to prevent dust dispersion, an issue that intensifies during dry months and worsens air pollution levels.

"Key parking lots such as Ramlila Ground and the Kirti Nagar Timber Market are among the sites shortlisted," an official told PTI.

These open plot parkings often turn muddy during the monsoon and accumulate a lot of dust, which settles on vehicles and creates inconvenience for users.

A commuter said, "There was one instance when I parked my car at Ramlila Ground, and my shoes got extremely dirty. I had an important meeting that day and had to spend nearly one-and-a-half hours looking for a cobbler before heading to the office."

Besides the infrastructure upgrade, the MCD has issued fresh directives to streamline parking operations.

"Area inspectors have been strictly instructed to ensure that all contractors collecting parking fees wear uniforms," an official said after complaints of overcharging at several parking sites.

He further explained that during the tendering process, contractors often bid amounts as high as ₹11 to ₹12 lakh to secure parking contracts.

"However, once operational, these sites usually generate a monthly income of around ₹4 to ₹5 lakh. To bridge this gap, some contractors resort to overcharging users," he said.

The absence of a unified regulatory mechanism for parking across agencies, such as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation , railways, the Delhi Development Authority , and private establishments, has further contributed to inconsistent pricing practices, the official added.

Strict action will be taken against contractors found violating norms, including those displaying inflated rate boards or charging beyond authorised fees, officials said.

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