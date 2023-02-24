Home / Cities / Delhi News / MCD seals building with two children left inside

MCD seals building with two children left inside

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 24, 2023 11:43 PM IST

Civic officials sealed the building’s front gate at 11am and left after posting a notice, local residents told police officers, adding that the parents of the children were not there at the time

Two siblings, aged three and five, and a woman were trapped inside a three-storey building in Kiran Vihar Part-5 near Kirari in outer Delhi on Thursday after North Municipal Corporation of Delhi (North MCD) officials allegedly sealed the building’s entry gate — the three were rescued later in the day.

Police officers rescued the children and the woman later on the same day. (Representative Image/Reuters)
Civic officials sealed the building’s front gate at 11am and left after posting a notice, local residents told police officers, adding that the parents of the children were not there at the time.

When the Aman Vihar police station was informed about the matter, a team reached the place and unlocked one of the two locks on the gate and rescued the three, said a police officer. Police refused to say when they were alerted about the incident. “MCD officials followed protocol such as announcing via a loudspeaker that they would be sealing the building. But nobody came out, so they sealed the building and left,” said the officer. MCD officials did not comment on the matter despite requests.

Police said no complaint was received in the matter.

