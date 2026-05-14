MCD to conduct elections on May 23 to fill vacant seats in committee

In a bid to fill six of its vacant seats in its standing committee, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will hold elections on May 23, a notice sent by the corporation on Tuesday stated. Elections for the posts of chairperson and deputy chairperson of the zonal wards committees will also be held on the same date. The six standing committee members will be elected by the ward committees of their respective wards.

The six standing committee members will be elected by the ward committees of their respective wards. The notice, seen by HT, stated that the elections for the standing committee and the posts of chairperson and deputy chairperson of the wards committees will be held by a secret ballot, and those wishing to be candidates in the election will have to submit their nominations to the municipal secretary till May 19. The nominations should be signed by them and two other MCD members who will act as the proposer and the seconder.

The MCD’s standing committee has a total strength of 18, and a current strength of 12. On March 31, nine members of the standing committee had retired after the official process of the drawing of lots was completed, after multiple delays in the same. Of these, six members were from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and three from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Three of the vacant seats were elected by the MCD house on April 29. Jai Bhagwan Yadav from Begumpur and Manish Chadha from Paharganj were elected to the committee from the BJP, while Jajal Chaudhary from Shalimar Bagh was elected from the AAP.

The retired members were Shikha Bhardwaj from Keshav Puram’s Saraswati Vihar ward, Anju Devi from Narela’s Pooth Khurd ward, Inderjeet Sehrawat from Najafgarh’s Mahipalpur ward, Rajpal Singh from the Central zone’s Sri Nivas Puri ward, Neemaa Bhagat from Shahadara South’s Geeta Colony ward, and Ankush Narang from Karol Bagh’s Ranjeet Nagar ward. Aside from Narang, who was the leader of opposition in the MCD from the AAP, the other five retired members were from the BJP.

After the retirement, the committee has been on pause, with financial-related decisions also on hold until new members are selected.