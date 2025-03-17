MCD to de-silt covered South Delhi drains, NGT told

The Delhi irrigation and flood control (I&FC) department has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it will de-silt the open portions of the Sunehri Pul and Kushak drains in south Delhi, while the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will de-silt the covered portions of the drain. Workers clean Sunehri Pul drain near Jangpura in Delhi on Sunday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

All 24 of Delhi’s major drains that end up in the Yamuna come under the I&FC department. However, in this case, an exception will be made, the department said. The decision follows a joint meeting under the chairmanship of the Delhi chief secretary, dated March 5, after I&FC had earlier stated that it does not have expertise in cleaning covered drains.

“Regarding Sunehri pul drain, the MCD informed that it is addressing the issue of cleaning by cutting the covered portion at the bus depot near Dayal Singh college. For the desilting of the box portion of Kushak drain, the MCD will issue an expression of interest (EOI) within seven days to explore feasible methods for desilting,” the I&FC submission dated March 11 said, adding that MCD will take all steps to ensure no waterlogging occurs in these stretches.

“It is humbly submitted that it has been clearly decided that MCD will continue to clean up covered portions and the I&FC will clean up the open portions of both Kushak and Sunehripul drains,” the submission said.

NGT is hearing multiple pleas filed on Delhi’s stormwater drains, with petitions from residents of Nizamuddin West, Defence Colony, and Shahdara, among other neighbourhoods across the city, seeking action against the sewage flowing through the Capital’s drains. The pleas have pointed out that the sewage has led to foul smell and waterlogging during the rainy season.

NGT in its order dated February 27 noted that even though I&FC has given an undertaking to desilt 23 out of Delhi’s 24 major drains by May 31, it has expressed concerns regarding two drains — Sunehri Pul and Kushak drain — both of which are partially covered and pass through south Delhi neighbourhoods such as Defence Colony, GK-1 and Chirag Delhi, among others.

NGT had also remarked that it is crucial that desilting is completed in a timely manner this year, so that the city does not see waterlogging in the monsoon season.