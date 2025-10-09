Edit Profile
    MCD to launch app for easy download of birth, death certificates

    Delhi's MCD is finalizing a mobile app for easy issuance of birth and death certificates, aiming for a trial launch by December.

    Updated on: Oct 9, 2025 7:32 AM IST
    By Paras Singh
    The Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) public health department is developing a dedicated mobile application to simplify the process of issuing and downloading birth and death certificates.

    MCD says trial version may roll out by December, integrated with the MCD 311 app. (Reuters)
    MCD says trial version may roll out by December, integrated with the MCD 311 app. (Reuters)

    The app, being built by the IT department, is in its final stages, and a trial version may be launched by December, a senior municipal official said. “The remaining work will be complete in the next one to two months. The IT department is developing an app to enable citizens to download birth and death certificates from their mobile phones, without the need for a laptop or computer. They will also be able to apply for new certificates for incidents that occur at homes,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

    For hospital births and deaths, healthcare institutions directly share details with the MCD, and certificates are automatically issued within 21 days. In 2024, Delhi recorded 102,737 institutional and 11,995 non-institutional births and 139,480 death registrations — including 90,883 institutional and 48,597 non-institutional cases. Officials said the new app will also integrate with the existing MCD 311 app. “The application will make downloading new birth and death certificates easier and the process more convenient,” the official cited above added.

    MCD claims the average issuing time has dropped from a month to seven days, though residents continue to report delays and missing documents.

