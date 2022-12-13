Home / Cities / Delhi News / MCD polls: State election panel withdraws model code of conduct

MCD polls: State election panel withdraws model code of conduct

delhi news
Published on Dec 13, 2022 12:18 AM IST

The model code of conduct is enforced from the date of announcement of election schedule by the State Election Commission and it remains in operation till completion of election process

Polling for MCD elections was held on December 4, and the votes were counted on December 8. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

The state election commission, five days after conducting the MCD polls and subsequently declaring the results, on Monday announced lifting of the model code of conduct imposed on November 4 when the schedule of the municipal polls were announced.

“Now, that the declaration of result in respect of Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been completed, the Model Code of Conduct in effect since 04.11.2022, has ceased to be in operation in the NCT of Delhi with immediate effect. This issues with the approval of State Election Commissioner,” an order issued by the state election commission stated.

The model code of conduct is enforced from the date of announcement of election schedule by the State Election Commission and it remains in operation till completion of election process to ensure that the political parties in power at the state or in the center do not misuse their position to get an unfair advantage during election.

