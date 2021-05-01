MCDs offer space to set up Covid facilities

With health care facilities across the national capital burdened by the unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases and citizens complaining of difficulties in finding hospital beds, the three civic bodies -- east, north, and south -- have written to the Delhi government, offering to convert their schools and community centres into Covid care hospitals and isolation centres.

The second wave of Covid-19 across the country — and the fourth wave in Delhi — has turned out to be the deadliest one yet in terms of cases and fatalities. Delhi is currently recording at least 25,000 new Covid cases and over 300 deaths every day.

At present, Delhi has 21,199 beds for Covid-19 patients, of which 5,032 are ICU beds. Besides, there are over 5,000 beds in dedicated Covid care centres and 204 in dedicated healthcare centres.

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Thursday sent a list of 20 schools and six community centres to the Delhi government that could be converted into Covid isolation centres. Officials said each school can have 50 beds. The civic body runs around 360 primary schools.

East civic body mayor Nirmal Jain said that they have told the Delhi government that these spaces can be immediately used for Covid patients. “We are ready to give these spaces at the earliest. We have assured that we will arrange water, electricity and sanitation facilities. The government can set up beds and other medical infrastructure. We will help in that as well,” he said.

Similarly, the North MCD has also offered its primary schools to the Delhi government to convert these into Covid-19 hospitals, isolation, and care centers. The north civic body runs 714 primary schools.

North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash on Friday said that the municipality had written to the Delhi government on April 19, offering to convert their schools, community centres, and polyclinics into dedicated Covid facilities. He said that around 7,000 beds can be added by letting the government use the municipality-owned buildings, including nearly 5,000 beds at its primary schools. “We have assured the government that we will provide every possible help from our side to fight this pandemic. We all know that citizens are running from pillar to post to find hospital beds and any addition at this time will only help save lives,” he said.

He said that they have sent a list of 100 schools where beds can be set up. “In each school building, at least 50 beds can be set up,” he said.

Meanwhile, the south Delhi municipal corporation officials also said that they have offered all available resources to strengthen the public health infrastructure in the city. “We are also working with our officials to identify which schools can be offered as dedicated Covid facilities. We will be releasing the list for the government in the coming days,” said south Delhi mayor Anamika Mithilesh Singh. The south corporation runs around 580 primary schools.

A Delhi government official, who wished not to be named, said, “The government is keen on expanding the healthcare infrastructure as much as possible. In case these schools and community centres (offered by MCDs) are required, the government will make use of them. Some isolation centres are already operating in MCD schools in Delhi.”