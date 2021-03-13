IND USA
Many police stations in Delhi have now got sanitary pad dispensers on their premises.
Menstrual health in focus: A noble thought for female cops on duty

Delhi Police, in a bid to break taboo around menstruation, is installing sanitary pad dispensing machines at various police stations in the Capital.
By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:06 PM IST

Female cops have been displaying immense courage and leading from the front, whenever the need arises. It is, hence, vital to empower them in discharging their duties. And one way to do so is to care about their menstrual hygiene. With this thought in mind, sanitary pad vending machines are being installed at various police stations in the Capital. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Delhi Police, in a bid to break taboos around menstruation, installed sanitary pad dispensers at RK Puram and Connaught Place Police Stations, on International Women’s Day (March 8).

“In our country, talking about periods and sanitary pads is still a taboo. But, this move will help female staff on duty and the public at large. Anyone can come in at any time to collect a pad from the police station. It’s priced at 5, which makes it economical and accessible,” says Rajesh Sharma, Station House Officer, RK Puram Police Station.

Sanitary pads available through this machine are priced at ₹5, and can be accessed by both cops and visitors.
New Delhi district police stations also have these dispensers now. “We’ve installed 15 sanitary pad dispensers in the female washrooms of police stations, units and offices of New Delhi district. We recently celebrated Women’s Day with great gusto, and honoured the contribution of women in the field. At the same time, we realised the problems that female officers face on duty face, during their periods. We have long working hours and hence, the need for such a facility was identified,” says Anjitha Chepyala, Additional DCP-II New Delhi District, who inaugurated the dispensing machine at Connaught Place Police Station.

“Such initiatives should be replicated at other stations as well,” says Amit Goel, Additional DCP South West. “When people come to the police station and see a dispenser here, providing access to pads, they will surely realise menstrual health should be prioritised. This will also provide a comfortable environment to our women officers,” he adds.

Inspector Manjusha feels such initiatives will help break the taboo around menstruation.
Women officers working at Delhi Police stations, where such machines have been installed, hail the move as a step towards equality at the workplace. “We have 30 female officers here. Kabhi bhi kisi ko bhi zarurat pad sakti hai; sometimes visitors also require pads. Now, we have a way to deal with such emergencies! It’s important that such dispensers are installed at every station, and myths and taboos around menstruation are removed. Jagrukta ki yeh ek achhi pehel hai,” says Manjusha, Inspector (Investigation) at RK Puram Police Station.

Author tweets @bhagat_mallika

