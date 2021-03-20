IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Mercury dips slightly, rain relief likely soon
India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientists said there is a forecast of light rain in the city from March 22 to March 24, which would bring some relief from the rising temperatures.(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientists said there is a forecast of light rain in the city from March 22 to March 24, which would bring some relief from the rising temperatures.(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Mercury dips slightly, rain relief likely soon

  • On Friday Delhi’s maximum was recorded at 34.5 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 03:04 AM IST

A day after Delhi recorded the highest maximum temperature of the season, at 35.3 degrees Celsius, the mercury levels fell slightly to settle at 34.5 degrees Celsius on Friday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientists said there is a forecast of light rain in the city from March 22 to March 24, which would bring some relief from the rising temperatures.

On Friday, too, Delhi’s maximum temperature at the Safdarjung weather station, which is considered the official marker for the city, was 34.5 degrees Celsius, four degrees above the season’s normal. The minimum temperature at the observatory was 19.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees above what is considered normal for this time of the year. .

A senior Met official said on Saturday, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 34-35 degrees Celsius. However, from March 22, there is a possibility of a brief respite from the heat.

“We are expecting an intense western disturbance so there is likely to be widespread rains over northwest India. In Delhi its likely to rain from March 21 night or March 22 early morning. There may be light rain or drizzle on March 23 also. Till March 27 temperatures are likely to remain relatively low and pleasant. There is likely to be heavy rain and hailstorm in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir during the period. There is likely to be rain and thunderstorms over Punjab and Haryana also,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre.

A western disturbance is an extratropical storm that originates in the Mediterranean, which brings with it rain and a drop in temperature. It is mostly associated with winter rain in India. In the week between March 24 to 31, due to absence of any active western disturbance, rainfall activity is likely to be below normal over northern parts of the country, IMD said in its two-week forecast.

“The western disturbance impacting Delhi-NCR will bring down the temperature marginally. The wind speed on March 23 and March 24 is expected to rise to around 40kmph, which will also help pull down the mercury levels,” the official said.

This is the fifth western disturbance to pass over the region this month. The last time the city received rain and thunderstorm was on March 12, when the city woke up to light to moderate showers, with hailstorm in parts of NCR.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality improved from the "very poor” to the ”poor” category on Friday. Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings show that the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi on Friday was 279, which was a marginal improvement from Thursday’s 315, categorised as “very poor” on the AQI scale.

IMD officials said with the wind speeds expected to improve next week, the pollution levels will also decrease.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi heat india meteorological department imd forecast + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
An elderly man gets a Covid vaccine at a city hospital. The city recorded 716 cases on Friday, the maximum this year so far. (Sanchit Khanna/ HT)
An elderly man gets a Covid vaccine at a city hospital. The city recorded 716 cases on Friday, the maximum this year so far. (Sanchit Khanna/ HT)
delhi news

In test-track-treat plan, Capital to focus on areas with low exposure

By Sweta Goswami, Abhishek Dey, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:10 AM IST
  • At 716, the city on Friday recorded its highest number of cases in a single day this year. The increase in cases began sporadically early in March but have now turned into a steady trickle, rising from 368 new cases on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientists said there is a forecast of light rain in the city from March 22 to March 24, which would bring some relief from the rising temperatures.(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientists said there is a forecast of light rain in the city from March 22 to March 24, which would bring some relief from the rising temperatures.(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Mercury dips slightly, rain relief likely soon

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 03:04 AM IST
  • On Friday Delhi’s maximum was recorded at 34.5 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The proposal, which includes the construction of a 14km long elevated corridor in South Delhi, aims at providing smooth access between Sarai Kale Khan and Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).(Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
The proposal, which includes the construction of a 14km long elevated corridor in South Delhi, aims at providing smooth access between Sarai Kale Khan and Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).(Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Nod for corridor between Sarai Kale Khan and IGIA

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:49 AM IST
  • The proposal was tabled in the UTTIPEC meeting, chaired by lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi has around 7.2 million ration beneficiaries, according to government data.The distribution of ration is currently managed by a network of 2,000-odd fair price shops. (Raj K Raj/HT Archive)
Delhi has around 7.2 million ration beneficiaries, according to government data.The distribution of ration is currently managed by a network of 2,000-odd fair price shops. (Raj K Raj/HT Archive)
delhi news

Centre objects to AAP’s doorstep ration scheme

By Abhishek Dey, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:23 AM IST
  • Union ministry of food and public distribution principally raised two objections — use of the term “mukhyamantri (chief minister)” for a scheme involving distribution of food grains allocated under the NFSA; and any change in delivery mechanism can only be done through a Parliament amendment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Daily Covid cases cross 700-mark, a first since Dec; positivity rate also on the uptick

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:40 PM IST
The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi crossed the 700-mark on Friday -- it touched 716 -- for the first time since December-end, according to the daily health bulletin released by the Delhi government
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Courts to return to hybrid hearings as Covid cases rise again

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:35 PM IST
With Covid-10 cases in the national capital rising once again, the Delhi high court on Friday withdrew its decision to hold in-person hearings from March 15, both at the high court and the seven district courts
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Woman cop, daughter chase and nab snatcher in Narela

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:34 PM IST
A woman Delhi Police officer and her 14-year-old daughter, with the help of the public, caught a suspected snatcher within a few minutes of him snatching her bag containing 500and personal belongings from near a bus stop in outer Delhi’s Narela on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

WhatsApp display picture helped rescue 12-year-old abducted girl

By Shiv Sunny, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:39 PM IST
The WhatsApp display picture put up by a kidnapper, trying to convince the mother of a 12-year-old abducted and girl to not inform the police, was what eventually led to the cracking of the case and rescue of the child
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Half carriageway between Daryaganj and Kashmere Gate to shut for a month

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:34 PM IST
Delhi traffic police on Friday said in order to facilitate the redevelopment work of Chandni Chowk, half the carriageway between Daryaganj and Kashmere Gate, will be closed to traffic for a month, starting Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

House sparrow numbers picking up in Delhi, say experts on eve of World Sparrow Day

By Soumya Pillai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:34 PM IST
Nearly a decade after the humble house sparrow was adopted as the state bird of Delhi, to replenish the dwindling population of a bird that once was as ubiquitous as the rock pigeons are these days in the national capital, there has been a slight improvement in numbers, bird experts said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

UTTIPEC approves transit plan for group housing colonies

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:33 PM IST
The apex traffic and transportation body in Delhi, UTTIPEC (Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre), on Friday approved the integrated transit plan made for handling the increased vehicular traffic around eight government group housing colonies that are being redeveloped by the Centre
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collects a swab sample for coronavirus testing at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal in New Delhi.(HT File Photo)
A health worker collects a swab sample for coronavirus testing at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal in New Delhi.(HT File Photo)
delhi news

Delhi records over 700 new Covid-19 cases, highest this year

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:07 PM IST
  • The doctors have blamed the weddings and other large social gatherings in Delhi for the upward trend of Covid-19 cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Blue Line connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Blue Line connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Services delayed on Metro's blue line section due to track maintenance work:DMRC

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:36 PM IST
The DMRC took to Twitter to inform commuters about the delay: “Blue Line Update Delay in service between Rajouri Garden and Kirti Nagar. Normal service on all other lines”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The said notification has been issued to the Food and Civil Supplies department of the Delhi Government.(Diwakar Prasad/HT file photo. Representative image)
The said notification has been issued to the Food and Civil Supplies department of the Delhi Government.(Diwakar Prasad/HT file photo. Representative image)
delhi news

Centre stops Delhi govt's doorstep delivery of ration scheme

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:40 PM IST
According to a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, the subsidised foodgrains being allocated by the department for distribution under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) cannot be used for running any state-specific or other scheme under a different name other than NFSA.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Minister for Environment, Forest &amp; Climate Change, Information &amp; Broadcasting and Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise Prakash Javadekar holding a press conference.(ANI)
Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting and Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise Prakash Javadekar holding a press conference.(ANI)
delhi news

Govt has taken number of steps to bring down pollution in Delhi: Javadekar

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:17 PM IST
By investing 60,000 crore, less polluting fuel BS6 technology vehicles have been introduced, besides having electric two, three and four wheelers which are bringing down the pollution levels, he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP