Mid-entry window: Delhi University receives 1,000 more admission requests

The Delhi University on Monday received more than 1000 applications through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) mid-entry window to the varsity.

Through the provision of mid-entry, candidates who either failed to apply to CSAS Phase I or could not complete Phase II will be able to participate in the third round of CSAS. The university had given a window from November 5 to 7 for fresh applicants to apply for admission, and said that it will start the third round of seat allocation on November 10.

According to university officials, after the second round of seat allocation, 30,662 students secured their seats through the freeze option while 23,139 opted for upgradation. A total of 70,000 undergraduate seats are being offered by Delhi University this year. So far, students have secured admission in more than 60,000 seats.

“After the second round, 30,662 students have lost their seats while 23,139 students have opted for upgradation. Moreover, we have received 1,008 applications through the mid-entry window,” dean (admissions) Haneet Gandhi told PTI.

DU had released a list of vacant seats on Friday evening after it closed the second round of seat allocations with some seats in several colleges, including top colleges, remaining vacant in the unreserved category. This is the first time Delhi University is enrolling students on the basis of the common university entrance test (CUET) at the undergraduate level. Until last year, admissions took place on the basis of a student’s Class 12 performance.