IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Minimum temperature may drop; better air in store: IMD
Delhi’s minimum temperature rose to 9°C on Monday, from 5.2°C a day earlier.(Arvind Yadav/ HT Photo)
Delhi’s minimum temperature rose to 9°C on Monday, from 5.2°C a day earlier.(Arvind Yadav/ HT Photo)
delhi news

Minimum temperature may drop; better air in store: IMD

Due to the change in wind direction, minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2 to 4°C during the next three days, leading to ‘cold wave’ conditions in isolated pockets over eastern Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during January 18 to 20.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:42 AM IST

The minimum temperature over Delhi is likely to drop by between 1 and 2 degrees Celsius from Tuesday, as wind directions change again, this time from easterly to north-westerly, said the Met office, adding that mornings may see shallow to moderate fog.

“With the change in wind direction, winds are likely to blow from the direction of western Himalayas, so they will be colder. The minimum temperature in Delhi may be around 8°C, while the maximum may be around 21°C. Winds are also likely to pick up, so air quality may improve,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi’s minimum temperature rose to 9°C on Monday.

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi on Monday was 372, categorised as ‘very poor’, a minor increase from 347 the previous day. According to air quality early warning system under the Union ministry of earth sciences, there will be northwesterly winds of around 10 kmph blowing on Tuesday and of 15 to 20 kmph on Wednesday, which will help disperse pollutants and improve the city’s air.

Currently, easterly winds are prevailing at lower levels over the northern plains. Wind direction is likely to change from easterly to westerly/northwesterly over northwest India from Monday night. Due to the change in wind direction, minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2 to 4°C during the next three days, leading to ‘cold wave’ conditions in isolated pockets over eastern Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during January 18 to 20 and over western Uttar Pradesh and northern Rajasthan during January 19 to 21, according to IMD’s Monday bulletin.

Dense to very dense fog is likely over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan, Bihar and Odisha during next 24. ‘Cold day’ conditions are also likely isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during next 2 days.

According to IMD, a cold day or a severe cold day is classified as such based on two parameters—a minimum temperature of under 10°C and maximum temperature of 4.5°C or 6.4°C below normal, respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new delhi weather delhi weather delhi winters delhi air quality index
app
Close
e-paper
On January 16, the man’s identity was established as Jiban Mazumdar, a rickshaw puller, said DCP Yadav.(Representative photo)
On January 16, the man’s identity was established as Jiban Mazumdar, a rickshaw puller, said DCP Yadav.(Representative photo)
delhi news

Rickshaw puller killed for 60 and his rickshaw; two arrested

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:04 AM IST
Jiban Mazumdar's body was shifted to a nearby government hospital mortuary and a murder case was registered at the New Ashok Nagar police station. Since his identity was unknown, the investigating team showed his photographs to people in the areas near the spot from where the body was recovered.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ramrati is from Rae Bareli, in UP, and some of her family still lives there.
Ramrati is from Rae Bareli, in UP, and some of her family still lives there.
delhi news

Delhiwale: The living landmark returns

By Mayank Austen Soofi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:55 AM IST
Pandemic life of an elderly woman known for her sing-song reading on a city footpath
READ FULL STORY
Close
From Monday, 11 benches — two division benches of two judges each and nine single-judge benches resumed physical proceedings in the Delhi high court.
From Monday, 11 benches — two division benches of two judges each and nine single-judge benches resumed physical proceedings in the Delhi high court.
delhi news

5 women lawyers challenge physical hearings in Supreme Court

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:10 AM IST
The plea filed by advocates Amrita Sharma, Saumya Tandon, Padmapriya, Ashmita Narula and Shivani Luthra demanded fresh orders which would allow lawyers to select the option of virtual appearance in cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi’s minimum temperature rose to 9°C on Monday, from 5.2°C a day earlier.(Arvind Yadav/ HT Photo)
Delhi’s minimum temperature rose to 9°C on Monday, from 5.2°C a day earlier.(Arvind Yadav/ HT Photo)
delhi news

Minimum temperature may drop; better air in store: IMD

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:42 AM IST
Due to the change in wind direction, minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2 to 4°C during the next three days, leading to ‘cold wave’ conditions in isolated pockets over eastern Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during January 18 to 20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Since no visible injury marks were found on the body of the man, identified as Roshan Lal, the police are waiting for his autopsy report to ascertain the exact cause of death.(Shutterstock/Representative image)
Since no visible injury marks were found on the body of the man, identified as Roshan Lal, the police are waiting for his autopsy report to ascertain the exact cause of death.(Shutterstock/Representative image)
delhi news

Cook found semi-conscious on road dies, kin allege robbery bid

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:32 AM IST
Roshan Lal's family members have alleged that he was assaulted during a robbery bid by three to four unidentified men near the Ghazipur underpass late Saturday when he was walking towards his home in Trilokpuri after work.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The New Delhi railway station is the largest and second busiest station in the country and handles approximately 450,000 passengers daily or about 160 -170 million passengers annually.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
The New Delhi railway station is the largest and second busiest station in the country and handles approximately 450,000 passengers daily or about 160 -170 million passengers annually.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor chairs meet to oversee NDLS redevelopment

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:27 AM IST
“The L-G also emphasised on considering the interconnectivity of the station with surrounding areas or influence area, apart from creating adequate parking for public and private transport.” a government official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manish Sisodia, who is also hold finance portfolio, made these demands at a pre-budget meeting convened by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Manish Sisodia, who is also hold finance portfolio, made these demands at a pre-budget meeting convened by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Enhanced share in central taxes on Delhi’s Budget wish list

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:43 AM IST
Manish Sisodia said Delhi, with a population of nearly 20 million, should at least be provided Rs.1,150 crore, along with an appropriate annual enhancement grant for its local bodies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While students were excited to return to school, despite having to wear masks and keep a distance from each other, the “no contact policy” left many dispirited.
While students were excited to return to school, despite having to wear masks and keep a distance from each other, the “no contact policy” left many dispirited.
delhi news

‘Back at last’: After months online, cheer, relief in classroom reunion

By Kainat Sarfaraz, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:32 AM IST
Adorned with welcome posters, balloons and flowers, schools wore a festive look as students trickled in to classrooms after a gap of 10 months. The day’s activities included discussions on upcoming board examination, and an orientation session to acquaint students with Covid appropriate behaviour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The government does not want to rush the process of nursery admission. But there is no plan to cancel it,” Manish Sisodia said.
"The government does not want to rush the process of nursery admission. But there is no plan to cancel it,” Manish Sisodia said.
delhi news

No plan to cancel nursery admissions so far, says Manish Sisodia

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:08 AM IST
“So far there is no plan to cancel admission this year... We are still discussing the timeline of the admission process. Everything has been delayed by two-three months this year due to the prevailing situation." said Manish Sisodia
READ FULL STORY
Close
Just over 50,500 samples were tested in Delhi – as reported a day later on Monday – compared to 68,673 tests that were conducted on average each day during the last seven days.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
Just over 50,500 samples were tested in Delhi – as reported a day later on Monday – compared to 68,673 tests that were conducted on average each day during the last seven days.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi reports least cases since April 30, eight deaths on Monday

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:00 AM IST
Delhi’s positivity rate – proportion of samples that return positive among the total tested – dropped to 0.32%, the lowest the city has seen so far. Positivity rate in Delhi has stayed lower than 1% for 22 days now, as per the government data.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajeet Jain, the nodal officer at RGSS hospital, also confirmed that many beneficiaries did not receive the messages from the designated Co-Win app.(Reuters)
Ajeet Jain, the nodal officer at RGSS hospital, also confirmed that many beneficiaries did not receive the messages from the designated Co-Win app.(Reuters)
delhi news

Co-WIN bugs impacting Covid-19 vaccination drive: Officials

By Fareeha Iftikhar, Sweta Goswami, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:51 AM IST
Officials at a majority of Delhi’s 81 vaccination centres said a large number of health care workers did not receive texts informing them about their turn, due to which hospital staff had to call each one of them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health care workers of Kalawati Saran Hospital waiting at the observation area after being vaccinated against Covid-19 on Monday. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
Health care workers of Kalawati Saran Hospital waiting at the observation area after being vaccinated against Covid-19 on Monday. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Vaccine turnout drops to 44% on Day 2, just 8 given shots at AIIMS

By Sweta Goswami, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:43 AM IST
The data shared by the government showed that on the second day of the drive, conducted between 9am and 5pm Monday, a total 8,136 health-care workers were to be inoculated, but only 3,598 actually got the jabs. The remaining days for Covid-19 vaccination this week are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nearly 30 million health workers, and frontline workers are to be vaccinated in the first phase of Covid-19 vaccinations.(HT_PRINT)
Nearly 30 million health workers, and frontline workers are to be vaccinated in the first phase of Covid-19 vaccinations.(HT_PRINT)
delhi news

At 2 centres, walk-in jabs lead to more vaccinations

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:36 AM IST
Both the hospitals had a higher turnout than the city’s average of just over 44% of the beneficiaries selected for the vaccination drive turn up to the various centres in the national capital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the case of coronavirus vaccines, the government has said that there can be mild AEFIs
In the case of coronavirus vaccines, the government has said that there can be mild AEFIs
delhi news

26 adverse events in Capital on Monday, two hospitalised: Govt

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:37 AM IST
Other than the two severe adverse reactions, 24 minor reactions such as rashes, swelling at the site of injection, and fever were reported in the city on Monday. No adverse events were reported in those who were administered Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin on Monday, according to data seen by HT.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security and healthcare workers wait for the start of the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccination drive at the RML hospital in New Delhi. (AFP)
Security and healthcare workers wait for the start of the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccination drive at the RML hospital in New Delhi. (AFP)
delhi news

COVID-19: Delhi records 161 cases, 8 deaths; positivity rate dips to 0.32 pc

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:50 PM IST
The infection tally in the city rose to 6,32,590 and the death toll mounted to 10,754.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP