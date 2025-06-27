Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
Ministers to welcome Kanwariyas with flower showers: CM

ByAlok KN Mishra
Jun 27, 2025 05:34 AM IST

Rekha Gupta called on the public to actively participate in a wide-reaching campaign against drug abuse

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced that all her ministers, MLAs and senior government officials will personally receive Kanwariyas with flower showers at every entry point into the city during the upcoming Kanwar Yatra.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, North East MP Manoj Tiwari, and cabinet minister Ravinder Singh (Indraj) at Yamuna Sports Complex in east Delhi on Thursday. (Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)
Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, North East MP Manoj Tiwari, and cabinet minister Ravinder Singh (Indraj) at Yamuna Sports Complex in east Delhi on Thursday. (Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)

The announcement came after Gupta met representatives of various Kanwar committees at the Delhi Secretariat. It follows the government’s recent decision to transfer up to 10 lakh to each committee to organise pilgrim camps during the holy month of Sawan, which begins on July 23.

“This is the government’s first Kanwar event, and our aim is to make it the most well-coordinated yet,” the chief minister said. She added that a new system has been introduced to issue permissions to Kanwar committees within 72 hours, and each camp will be eligible for up to 1,200 units of free electricity.

“At every entry point, secure corridors, cleanliness, lighting and medical support will be ensured,” Gupta said, promising equal support even for the smallest of camps.

Crackdown on drug trafficking

In a separate event on Thursday, Gupta launched a citywide awareness campaign against drug use and trafficking, coinciding with the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

“In just the first four months of 2025, Delhi Police arrested over 1,100 individuals involved in drug trafficking,” she said at an event at Yamuna Sports Complex. “FIRs have been filed, large quantities of narcotics have been seized, and many addicts have been referred to rehabilitation centres. The Delhi government, police and civil society are working in tandem to combat drug abuse—and public participation is crucial to this mission.”

