Friday, Jun 21, 2024
Minor girl among 4 injured in firing in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh

PTI |
Jun 21, 2024 01:01 AM IST

All injured have been rushed to Babu Jagjeevan Ram Hospital from where three of them were referred to the LNJP hospital.

Four people, including a 14-year-old girl, were injured in a firing in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area on Thursday evening, police said.

The attacker came on a motorcycle, they said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The attacker came on a motorcycle, they said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The attacker came on a motorcycle, they said.

All injured have been rushed to Babu Jagjeevan Ram Hospital from where three of them were referred to the LNJP hospital where they are undergoing treatment, an officer said, adding that further probe is underway.

News / Cities / Delhi / Minor girl among 4 injured in firing in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh
