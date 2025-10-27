Mist spray system operationalised at Shanti Path and Africa Avenue

The second phase of a New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) project was launched on Sunday, with the mist spraying systems operationalised on Shanti Path and Africa Avenue, functionaries of the agency said. This follows the successful completion of the first phase at Lodhi Road.

According to NDMC, 30 electric poles have been equipped with sprayers along an 850-metre stretch at Africa Avenue. Each pole has 5 nozzles, and each nozzle has 6 tiny holes, enabling 30 spray points per pole. Every pole uses approximately 84 liters of treated water per hour, supported by four 5,000-litre storage tanks. A similar setup has been installed along a 900-metre stretch of Shanti Path with 32 poles.

NDMC vice chairperson Kuljeet Chahal said that the mist sprayers installed on electric poles spray fine water droplets into the air, helping dust and pollutants settle and thereby improving air quality. “The system has proven highly effective in densely populated and high-traffic areas. These sprayers also aid in maintaining roadside plants and help conserve water through the use of treated water.”

An NDMC official said that the first phase of the project was implemented on Lodhi Road, where 15 mist sprayers were installed across a 500-metre stretch at an approximate cost of ₹34 lakh.

“The pilot received positive feedback from both citizens and experts. Encouraged by this success, the second phase has now been launched at Shanti Path and Africa Avenue, with plans to expand the system across the NDMC area in the coming months,” official said.

To be sure, experts say fine-mist should help in settling pollutants, particularly dust, however, they have a very limited area of influence.

In the next phase, mist sprayers will be installed on 24 major roads of NDMC’s areaat an estimated cost of ₹15 crore. “Additionally, the system will be extended to Connaught Place (Inner and Outer Circles) and Khan Market,” he added.

The roads under the next phase include Barakhamba Road, Ferozeshah Road, Copernicus Marg, Sikandra Road, Tilak Marg and Bhagwan Dass Road will be covered. The civic body will also cover Shahjahan Road, Prithvi Raj Road, Mansingh Road, Peshwa Road, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Mother Teresa Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Rama Krishna Marg, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road.