Misty morning, open skies in store for Delhi on Thursday

Delhi is likely to see a generally clear sky with the possibility of mist in the morning on Thursday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature is likely to be at 21 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is predicted to touch 34 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 20.6 degrees Celsius, which was slightly above normal, and the maximum temperature was 33.9 degrees Celsius, which was around one notch above normal. And humidity oscillated between 37% and 80%.

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Thursday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 125.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.