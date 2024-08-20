Mob thrashes suspected burglar in Lahori Gate, dies on way to hospital

NEW DELHI The burglar was a repeat offender and had over 12 cases against him, police said. (Representative photos/Getty Images)

Mob justice prevailed at Lahori Gate locality in north Delhi, as over 15 residents of a four-storey building assaulted a suspected burglar in the early hours of the day, leading to his death before he could reach the hospital, police said.

Police said the man suffered a head injury, but stressed that the cause of death remained “unclear”. No arrest was made in the case as of Tuesday evening.

The sequence of events started around 4.30am on Monday, when the suspected burglar, Sameer alias Fahad, was spotted picking up an object from a room on the fourth floor of the building, which was divided into several single-room accommodations across all the floors.

Police said the man was caught by residents of the third and fourth floors, but managed to make his way down to the second floor from where he jumped to the ground floor. However, he was intercepted by residents of the lower floors and assaulted, following which residents informed the police around 5.15am.

“When police reached the spot, they saw a man in custody of a group of people. He was taken to Bara Hindu Rao Hospital by police for treatment, but succumbed to his injuries on the way. He was declared dead at the hospital,” a senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said.

Police said they registered a case and are waiting for the post-mortem examination report to ascertain the cause of death.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena said that Sameer was a resident of Barf Khana in Lahori Gate. “We have registered a case on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Further probe is underway. Legal action will be taken once the post-mortem report is received,” he said.

The senior officer cited above said that the building had around 60-70 tenants residing in multiple single-room sets.

“He was beaten up by residents and locals. Meanwhile, police reached the spot after which he was handed over to the police personnel. He was alive when he was being taken to the hospital, but it appears that he succumbed to his injuries on the way,” the officer said.

Police said that the body of the deceased was preserved at the Sabzi Mandi mortuary for a post-mortem examination and that a medical board of doctors would be constituted to conduct the autopsy. Further, the autopsy will be recorded on video due to the nature of the injuries, they said.

“He may have died of injuries inflicted by the residents’ assault or even because of the fall. It (post-mortem examination) will be conducted on Wednesday and its report will bring clarity,” a senior officer said.

Police said Sameer had 12 cases of theft, burglary and robbery registered against him in Delhi and his family had disowned him.

A 45-year-old relative of the deceased, who did not wish to be identified, said, “Sameer was not living with the family for the past six years. He was not in touch with anybody. We received information about his death and we’ll only perform his last rites.”