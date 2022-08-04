Moderate rain in Delhi today; pollution levels likely in moderate category
Overcast weather with moderate rain was likely in Delhi on Thursday while the pollution levels were expected to remain in the moderate category.
The hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) was 111 at 8am in the moderate category. The average 24-hour AQI was 122 on Wednesday.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.
Monitoring agency the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research on Wednesday said dust (size > 2.5 micrometre) contributed ~ 63% to PM10. “For the next 3 days (4th, 5th, 6th) peak wind speed is likely to be ~ 8-12 km/h causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘moderate’ due to expected light rain spells. Moderate temperature (~ 33-35 deg C) and mixing layer height (~ 1.5-2.0 km) maintains moderate ventilation.”
The maximum temperature was expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum 27 degrees Celsius. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was 34.6 degree Celsius and the minimum 27.6 degree Celsius, one degree above the normal. Moderate or light rains were expected in the city for the next two to three days.
'Hello sir...': Bengaluru Traffic Police complains to BBMP about flooded roads
Bengaluru was lashed by 60 mm rain Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department. The weather department said the southwest monsoon had become active over interior Karnataka. One user shared a video of an inundated road and lamented the lack of a drainage system. Traffic cops from Bengaluru's Frazer town were also among citizens who alerted the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru's local administrative body, of blocked drainage systems.
Cattle smuggling: CBI conducts raids in Kolkata, Birbhum
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday said it recovered around ₹17 lakh and items such as hard disks and pen drives during raids at over a dozen places in Kolkata and Birbhum district in connection a cattle smuggling case in West Bengal. The premises of Abdul Karim Khan, a local leader of the ruling Trinamool Congress known to be close to the party's Birbhum chief, Anubrata Mondol, were among those raided.
K'taka to fund education of children whose parents died in house collapse: CM
The Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the State government would take care of education of children who lost their parents and relatives in a landslide in Muttalli village in Bhatkal Taluk of Uttara Kannada district. The Chief Minister said Muttalli and surrounding places in Bhatkal town witnessed so much of rains, which had never occurred in the past. Bommai added that crop in 21,431 hectares of land was damaged.
IMA delegation meets Dr Raj Bahadur
While lamenting the shabby treatment meted out to Baba Farid University of Health Sciences V-C Dr Raj Bahadur by health minister Chetan Singh Jauramazra, a delegation of Punjab chapter of the Indian Medical Association on Tuesday evening met Dr Bahadur to express solidarity with him. The delegation was led by Punjab IMA chief Dr Paramjit Maan, national vice-president Dr Navjot Dahiya and others. Dr Bahadur tested positive for Covid on Wednesday.
AAP MP Harbhajan raises issue of attacks on Sikhs in Afghanistan
Newly appointed member of parliament from the Aam Aadmi Party and former international cricketer Harbhajan Singh highlighted the issue of attacks on Sikhs and gurdwaras in Afghanistan in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and asked for a zero-session to discuss the issue on Day 13 of the ongoing monsoon session. On June 18, an Afghanistani minority member who was later identified as a Sikh had died after unidentified assailants attacked a gurdwara in Kabul city.
