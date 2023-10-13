Modi govt gave justice to 1984 riot victims: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the Narendra Modi government gave justice to the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and added that under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), many from the Sikh community were granted Indian citizenship. Union home minister Amit Shah at the event on Friday. (ANI)

Shah was speaking at an event organised by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee in the national capital.

He also spoke about the role of the Sikh community in India’s freedom struggle, and thanked them for their relentless dedication to the nation during the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing the gathering, Shah said, “Be it India’s freedom struggle, fight against the Mughals or fight against Britishers, partition or sacrificing for the country, the Sikh community has always been one number one.”

He added, “The Sikhs have a long tradition of fighting against the invaders, against injustice, against destruction, and have been making sacrifices for ten generations. The sacrifices that the Gurus have made for humanity and for the country are unlike anything else in the world. Not just me, every person in the world who is aware of the history, respects it.”

The event was organised to felicitate Shah for the work done by the Modi government for the Sikh community.

The minister also lauded the Sikh community for their efforts during the pandemic and said he was “inspired” by their relentless service during that time.

“There were langars in gurudwaras,” he said.

The event was also attended by Takht Patna Sahib jathedar Giani Baldev Singh, national secretary of BJP Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and chairman of the National Minorities Commission Iqbal Singh Lalpura.

“I am incredibly proud and grateful for the strong turnout of Sikh brothers and sisters in today’s event honouring @AmitShah Ji, the Hon’ble Home Minister of our country. I’m also thankful for the kind and encouraging words Amit Shah Ji shared about me within our community. The significant presence of the Sikh community today sends a clear message that we stand for peace, progress, and prosperity, for our entire nation,” Sirsa said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) after the event.

