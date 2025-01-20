Modi, Yogi, Shah set to intensify Delhi BJP campaign after R-Day

With just over two weeks left for the Delhi Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for an intense outreach campaign featuring public addresses by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, and a roster of chief ministers, including Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, party leaders said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi address a public meeting in Rohini in north-west Delhi on January 5.

A senior BJP leader revealed that the campaign would escalate after the Republic Day celebrations, with PM Modi set to spearhead the outreach in the final phase.

While his rally schedule is yet to be finalised, he is expected to address at least three gatherings after January 30, one of the leaders cited above said. “Between Sunday and Wednesday (when Beating the Retreat is held) there is a possibility of addressing a gathering, but most likely the PM’s events will be held after January 30,” said a person aware of the details.

The Delhi BJP unit is advocating for PM Modi’s rallies in key locations, including Yamuna Khadar in northeast Delhi, Karkardooma in East Delhi, and a site between Dwarka and Bijwasan, according to a local party leader who asked not to be identified.

“PM Modi has a history of addressing events in Dwarka and attending Dussehra celebrations there. This time, a rally may focus on the Bijwasan-Mehrauli belt,” said the leader.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, regarded as a star orator with mass appeal, is expected to begin campaigning this week, with around 10 public engagements planned, a second Delhi BJP leader said. “Around 10 public meeting of Yogi Adityanath are being planned out of which seven will be smaller public corner meeting while two to three would be larger rallies,” BJP leader said.

A BJP leader said that the focus of most of the leaders will be on small public gatherings and sabhas while the larger gatherings with more than 10,000 people will be mostly held by PM Modi, who is likely to hold three rallies, and Amit Shah and Adityanath.

BJP national president JP Nadda is also slated to address five to six public meetings across constituencies.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami will target areas with significant populations from the hilly state, such as the Patparganj belt, with at least four corner meetings planned.

The party is also deploying its Purvanchali leaders, including Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan, to campaign in areas with a large Purvanchali population. Their presence aims to bolster support among this key voter demographic.

Last week, the BJP released a list of 40 star campaigners, including Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Puri, and Dharmendra Pradhan. The high-stakes election for Delhi’s 70-member assembly will be held on February 5, with results announced on February 8.