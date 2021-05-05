Mohalla clinics a waste if not used during pandemic: Delhi HC

The Delhi high court on Tuesday pulled up the Delhi government for not using its Mohalla Clinics to augment the facilities for Covid-19 patients, saying that “it’s a waste of resources” if they are not being used, even as the government submitted that the clinics cannot handle serious patients.

A bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said it was the best time for the use of these Mohalla Clinics, while also asking the Delhi government to explore using government and municipal schools for adding more facilities for the citizens.

“What is the use of your mohalla clinic?... It’s a waste of resources… If you made this infrastructure.. what worth is it if it can’t be used for any purpose during the pandemic?” the bench asked.

The observations come after senior advocate Rahul Mehra, for the Delhi government, told the court that the Mohalla Clinics cannot be used as addition to the existing infrastructure as they are very small facilities and have one only one entry and exit point. He also said that the mohalla clinic cannot deal with the serious patients as it is meant for community service where private doctors come and see patients voluntarily for a couple of hours.

Additional standing counsel Satyakam, for the Delhi government, added while testing is taking place in the Mohalla Clinics, vaccination cannot be done there as it may lead to crowding.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma for the Centre took a jibe at the Delhi government and said, “The situation has been like this for more than one year. The entry and exit should have been changed… You said that you have a world-class facility.” He also argued that in the last 10 months, the Delhi government had not bought a single ventilator.

Mehra shot back, “I am happy that Centre is acknowledging that the Mohalla Clinics are good.” He also assured the court that they will speak with the civic bodies and explore the feasibility of using schools.

The discussion took place on the suggestion by senior advocate Tushar G Rao, appearing for one of the petitioners, who said that the Delhi government can use its Mohalla Clinics.

The court, during the hearing, also asked the India Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to create awareness among the public by releasing videos and graphics on Covid-19 symptoms, treatment, protocol, and equipments.

