#MonsoonCravings: Set to slurp some soupy noodles in Delhi?
The warmth you get from a hot bowl of soup on a rainy day is unmatched. Add some noodles to it and you’ve got an absolute winner! As #DelhiRains make you crave for this comfort food, here’s a look at some of the crannies in the city where you can relish yummy soupy noodles. Each spot has a different variety, prepared in a unique style. So the next time it pours, make sure you get going with your friends to beat the post-rain chill with a fresh, hot serving.
Yellow, yellow tasty fellow!
Laping or Laphing is a spicy, cold mung bean noodle dish in Tibetan cuisine. A serving of Yellow Laphing Soup, which essentially has Laphing submerged in a spicy broth is one of the top picks when it comes to soupy noodles. “The Laphing Soup is spicy and a perfect dish to be enjoyed in the rain,” says Tamanna Bahl, a CAT aspirant from Delhi, adding, “I was excitedly waiting for the monsoon to arrive with full throttle in Delhi so that I could head to my fav joints and have a bowl of this treat that I love to eat... err sip... I mean do both (laughs)! I just want to visit again and again with my friends to enjoy a lot more of this soup.”
Sipping from his bowl, another student, Parth Agrawal, chips in, “This joint serves three variations of the soup — the yellow, white and peanut laphing soup — and they are all equally tasty.”
Where: Laphing Express, Majnu ka Tila
Price: ₹40
Straight from the Himalayan region
When in Delhi, you ought to try Thukpa! A fulfilling favourite among many foodies, this dish consists of buckwheat noodles in a delectable broth cooked with plenty of vegetables. Rucha Bhagwat, a UX designer at an IT company, who has been visiting Dilli Haat to get her hands on one of the best Thukpas available in the Capital, shares, “I visited to this one particular joint for the first time, on a friend’s recommendation, and since then have become an ardent fan. Whenever it rains hard, I feel all the more urge to return here to have this aromatic Thukpa since this dish is best relished in this weather. And this joint here in the heart of the city prepares it really well.”
Diwan Singh, manager of the food stall, adds, “The Thukpa is indeed the most popular dish on our menu. We serve chicken, pork, egg and vegetarian versions of this dish, and they are all equally liked by regulars at our stall.”
Where: Sikkim Food Stall, Dilli Haat, INA
Price: ₹210
A pinch of Burmese flavour
Often called Myanmar’s national dish, Mohinga is a broth that acquires a specific taste when served as Mohinga Ramyun. Relishing the signature dish, at a tiny Burmese restaurant, Rick, an IIM graduate, tells us, “I’ve been here before, but this time I’ve brought my friends along, especially to taste the Mohinga Ramyun. This dish is a preparation of rice noodles in a well-seasoned broth made of chickpea, banana stem and lemon grass. You could order it with chicken or prawn or egg or just keep it vegetarian. I’ve tried Burmese Ramyun before, and can guarantee that the version that’s served here is as true to the authentic preparation as it can get.”
Where: Mohinga, Humayunpur
Price: ₹160
Man chaha, manchow!
Food vans lend an altogether different experience to the tryst of relishing soupy noodles, when out and about in the city. Surrounded by many colleges, one such popular food truck, Tankush has on its menu the Chinese Manchow Noodle Soup. This a spicy vegetable broth is topped up with crispy fried noodles, which makes it a perfect combo for the taste buds that crave for some slurping and some munching. Vivek Pandey, owner, says, “Hum 1999 se yahan soup bech rahe hain. The Manchow Soup has always been a hit among a lot of student who come here from different colleges. Aur jab bhi baarish hoti hai tab toh yeh jagah students se bhari hui hi milegi aapko.”
Vamika Goel, a student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), who we spot at this stall with her friends, shares, “Today was a reunion for my school friends. One of the guys in our group suggested we come down to this place to have some Chinese noodle soups. I was anyhow craving some soup and the Manchow Noodle Soup here did the needful for me (smiles).”
Where: Tankush, Qutab Institutional Area
Price: ₹100
Satiate the Korean craze
Fans of Korean cuisines in the Capital would know and have a special place in their heart for Korean Jjamppongg, which is a thick and hot soup base comprising wheat noodles, meat and a variety of vegetables. “This Korean soup is perfect to sip in the monsoon, and given the spicy flavour that the noodles in it acquire, we get a lot of orders for it. In fact, it’s one of the most loved dishes on our menu as it gives an authentic taste of Korean food in Delhi,” shares Sahil, owner, Kia’s Cafe, which has Chicken Jjamppongg as their signature dish. It can also be enjoyed in seafood or vegetables avatar.
Where: Kia’s Cafe, Lajpat Nagar II
Price: ₹300
