Months after inauguration, waste-to-art park yet to open in Delhi

At the entrance, a 30ft replica of Ahmedabad’s historical Teen Darwaza greets visitors. Other replicas featured include the Elephanta Caves, Brihadeeswara temple, Mahabodhi temple, Santiniketan, and Amer Fort, among others.

However, more than four months after its inauguration, the park is yet to formally open to the public. The site remains covered with green tin sheets walls from all four sides, and in the surrounding areas, there is no signage to indicate that such a park even exists.

During a spot check in April, HT found that the replica installations as well as light-and-sound systems in the theme park were ready and the park was ready for operationalisation. However, on Thursday evening, HT found that the park was still out-of-bounds and its tin-wall gates were bolted shut.

MCD officials have cited multiple reasons for the delay in the opening of the park, ranging from the imposition of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections, the requirement of additional plantation, and the delay in processing of entry ticket pricing.

A senior MCD official, on condition of anonymity, said administrative approvals are pending for the facility to formally open.

Ankit Arora, 38, a local resident, said that the section of the park that was taken over for constructing the theme park was lush green and it had multiple old trees. “It was a section popular with morning walkers… At least, if the theme park is opened it may be put to use,” Arora said.

Atul Goyal, who heads Urja, an RWA umbrella body, said that politicians go on inauguration sprees ahead of elections without being bothered about the utility for the public. “Crores of public funds are going to waste ... Ajmal Khan Park is visited by thousands of people and if MCD can arrange a ferrying service with eateries, the theme park can be turned into a popular recreational space,” he said.