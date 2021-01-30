More FIRs on Cong leader, journos
- This came a day after Noida police filed an FIR against the same group of people under similar charges.
Police in Bhopal and Gurugram filed a case against seven people, including Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, for allegedly misreporting and spreading disharmony during violent clashes in Delhi on Republic Day.
This came a day after Noida police filed an FIR against the same group of people under similar charges. On Friday, the Editors Guild of India condemned the police action, saying it was an attempt to “browbeat” and “intimidate” the media.
The Gurugram FIR was filed on Thursday night on the basis of a complaint by Jharsa resident Pankaj Singh, 34, who works with a private company. In Bhopal, the FIR was registered by Sanjay Raghuvanshi, 43, a local resident, late on Thursday.
All three FIRs name Tharoor, Sardesai, Mrinal Pande, Zafar Agha, Paresh Nath, Anant Nath, Vinod K Jose and unknown persons. In the Noida and Gurugram complaints, charges of sedition, criminal conspiracy, promoting hatred, among others, were leveled. In the Bhopal FIR, charges of promoting enmity were used.
Karan Goel, ACP (DLF), said police will probe the complaint.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More FIRs on Cong leader, journos
- This came a day after Noida police filed an FIR against the same group of people under similar charges.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: The thermocol man
- A glimpse into Balram’s aspirations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Questions raised after police fail to stop breach
- This was the first incident of violence at the protest site, and forced police to lob tear-gas shells and lathi-charge both farmers and the mob, who claimed to be local residents.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sticks, stones at Singhu as group enters site, clashes with farmers
- Eyewitnesses said that the farmer was intending to drive the stone-pelting mob away, even as police said that he attacked the officer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police urge people to assist probe with footage of R-Day tractor rally violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tears, water, and a protest rekindled
- This time, apart from old-timers who had been here before, farmers who initially sat out of the protest landed up as well.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Locals march with tricolour in Chandni Chowk amid heavy police presence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Forensic teams visit Ghazipur as part of Jan 26 violence probe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Not deterred by violence, more will join us, say farmer protesters at Singhu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Metro trains between Model Town-Vishwavidyalaya to not operate from 11:30 pm on Saturday till 8am on Sunday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Border closure, Beating Retreat hit traffic movement in city
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi sees another cold day; air quality still ‘very poor’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tikri simmers after ‘locals’ demand farmers’ eviction
- Police did not let the counter-protesters to move towards the site where farmers are sitting.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools in Delhi to reopen for students of Classes 9 and 11 from Feb 5
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NGT slams Delhi Jal Board over Yamuna pollution
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox