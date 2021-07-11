More relaxations in Delhi: Auditoriums, assembly halls in educational institutions allowed to open

The Delhi administration has allowed auditoriums and assembly halls in educational institutions to open with 50% capacity from Monday. Students, however, are still not allowed to attend the institutions physically. This easing of restrictions is only meant for teachers and professors.

"Only teachers and professors will be allowed inside educational institutions for online lectures and other administrative work," said the notification issued by the state government.

Academic gatherings and meetings will also be allowed with 50% capacity in educational institutions under the seventh phase of unlocking.

Exemption to attend in-person classes has only been given to Delhi Police and Army personnel, who can attend skill training classes without seeking permission from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Also Read: Delhi unlock: Stadiums, sports complexes open; movie halls to remain shut

Delhi was put under a strict lockdown from April 19 to May 30 as the second wave ravaged the city. The national capital started unlocking in phases from May 31. With coronavirus cases going down the government has been allowing more relaxations on a weekly basis. However, with people flouting Covid-19 protocols experts have started cautioning against a possible third wave with more severe consequences.

DDMA allowed stadiums and sports complexes to operate at 50% capacity from July 5. Metros and public buses in the national capital have also been plying at reduced capacity. A week before that gyms and yoga institutes were allowed to open at 50% capacity. Hotels and banquets have also been allowed to host weddings with a maximum of 50 guests.

Spas, multiplexes, cinema halls, religious and social gatherings continue to be prohibited. The national capital recorded 76 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, and one fatality. The Covid-19 positivity rate slipped further to 0.9% in the last 24 hours.