Most DU aspirants are from CBSE, shows data

Data shared by the Delhi University on Monday showed that of the total 175,149 candidates who have paid their registration fees for the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) to take admission in the 2022-23 academic session, as many as 142,473 applicants were from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), accounting for more than 81% of the total eligible candidates. This is a slight dip from the last academic session, when around 82.6% of the nearly 277,000 DU candidates were from the CBSE.

The data shared by DU shows that this year, 6,774 Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) students had applied to the university, followed by 5,695 from the Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education.

This is in sharp contrast to last year, when the second highest number of applicants was from the Board of School Education (Haryana) at 9,918 -- this year, only 1,895 students from the Haryana board have applied to DU.

A DU professor who did not wish to be named said, “A possible reason for a dip in students from Haryana board is that schools in Haryana have switched over to CBSE.”

The number of applicants from the Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education has also witnessed a drop – 1,847 students have applied to DU this year, compared to 4,824 students last session.

As the preference window closed on Sunday evening, the college-programme count showed that B.Com emerged as the most popular course with Ramjas College, Kirori Mal College and Sri Venkateshwara College seeing highest number of applications. B.Com (H) was another course which saw high registrations, with Hansraj College, Hindu College and Shri Ram College of Commerce receiving the highest number of applications.

The data shared by the university also showed that for supernumerary seats like the sports category, the maximum number of applications received were for athletics at 620, followed by football (616), basketball (531), volleyball (405) and cricket (397). In 2021, however, the number of applications received for athletics was 1,358, 1,300 for football, 1,246 for basketball, 835 for volleyball and 752 for cricket.

The choice for admission under extracurricular activities was National Cadet Corps (NCC) with 1,748 applicants, followed by quiz (602), debate (551), music (519) and dance (513).