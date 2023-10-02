‘Most wanted’ IS terrorist nabbed, say Delhi Police

The Delhi Police special cell on Monday announced that they have arrested a 32-year-old terrorist who was on the National Investigation Agency (NIA) most wanted list for his alleged involvement in a Pune module of banned extremist organisation Islamic State (IS).

Shahnawaz Alam and two of his alleged associates in Delhi Police custody on Monday. (HT Photo)

Shahnawaz Alam alias Shafi Uzzama was arrested from Jaitpur in south Delhi, officers aware of the development said, adding that two of his associates, Mohammad Rizwan Ashraf and Mohammad Arshad Warsi, were arrested after raids at different places in Uttar Pradesh. The three were planning to carry out terror attacks in north India on the instructions of foreign-based IS handlers, the police said.

“While Ashraf was arrested from Lucknow, Warsi was nabbed from Moradabad. The police recovered a pistol, some cartridges, an elementary plastic tube, iron pipes, different types of chemicals, and timing devices from Shahnwaz. Most of these items are used in making explosives. We have also recovered literature for making bombs, which was sent by foreign-based IS handlers,” HGS Dhaliwal, special commissioner of police (special cell), said.

According to Dhaliwal, all three are highly radicalised, and Ashraf allegedly made the other two swear allegiance to IS. “All of them were part of the Pune IS module and the group was planning to launch terror attacks in northern India. They had conducted recce in western and southern India, especially in forest areas there, to conduct controlled explosions. After every recce and attempt to make bombs, they used to report back to their overseas handlers. Important personalities and places were in their target list,” the officer said.

Police said all three were produced before the Patiala House court through video conferencing, from where the special cell procured their police custody for seven days.

Shahnawaz was one of four known terrorists — the others are Talha Liyakat Khan, Rizwan Abdul Haji Ali, and Abdulla Faiyaz Shaikh alias Diaperwala — wanted by NIA.

“NIA released their pictures and declared a reward of ₹3 lakh each for credible information leading to their arrest,” a senior police officer aware of the case said.

Officers said Shahnawaz was arrested in July by the Pune Police in connection with a theft case there, but he managed to escape custody and fled to Delhi.

“Shahnawaz and two others, Mohammad Imran Yunus Khan and Mohammad Yunus Saki, were arrested by the Kothrud police in Pune on July 18 while they were attempting to steal a two-wheeler. When the police were taking them to their residence at Kondhwa in Pune for a search, Shahnawaz jumped out of the police vehicle and managed to escape,” said a senior Delhi Police officer, asking not to be named.

According to Dhaliwal, Shahnawaz completed his graduation in mining engineering from Visvesvaraya Institute of Technology (VIT).

“He is a resident of Hazaribagh (Jharkhand) and has an expertise in making IEDs and high-intensity bombs,” Dhaliwal said, adding that Shahnawaz was on the NIA radar in connection with efforts to apprehend individuals linked to the Pune IS module.

Warsi, who is also originally from Jharkhand, completed his mechanical engineering from Aligarh Muslim University and was pursuing his doctorate in “Islamic Principles in Management” from Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi, police said.

It could not be confirmed whether Warsi was still enrolled as a student at Jamia Millia Islamia.

Meanwhile, Ashraf, a resident of Azamgarh in UP, is a religious cleric and provides home tuition to local students. “He completed his BTech in computer science from a Ghaziabad college and then moved to Prayagraj,” Dhaliwal said.

The police said the three had plans to procure chemicals and other items for making IEDs in a bid to avoid suspicion. “We are now on the lookout for other IS sympathisers whom they allegedly met and sought assistance from. The police have evidence that indicates their funding from foreign-based terror agencies,” the special CP added.

