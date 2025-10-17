Motorcyclist dies after truck hit his motorcycle drags it for 50 metres

A 42-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being hit and dragged for nearly 50 metres by a truck that was allegedly speeding in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh late Tuesday night, police said.

The victim, identified as Mithlesh Kumar Thakur, worked as a driver for a private firm that dealt in machinery tools export, police said. The truck driver, Kamal Kumar, originally from Muzaffarpur in Bihar, allegedly tried to flee after the collision, but was forced to stop when the motorcycle got lodged under the truck’s fuel tank, according to police officers aware of the details in the case.

Locals and passersby caught him and handed him over to the police, officers said.

A first information report was registered at the Punjabi Bagh police station on Wednesday under sections 281 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rash and negligent driving causing death, the officer cited above said.

“At 11.46 pm on Tuesday, we received a call about an accident on Vashisht Kumar Gulla Marg leading to the Ring Road. The caller said a motorcyclist had been hit by a truck and was badly injured, and that the driver had been caught by the public,” said a senior officer aware of the case. The caller also told police that the injured person was rushed to a nearby government hospital.

A police team reached Acharya Bhikshu Hospital, where doctors declared Thakur “brought dead”. His family was later informed about the fatal crash.

According to Thakur’s relative, Parvesh Kumar Jha, the victim was returning home to Rohini Sector-7 when the accident occurred. “The truck driver did not stop after hitting the motorcycle. The vehicle dragged him for almost 50 metres, leaving him with fatal injuries,” Jha said. Thakur is survived by his wife and two children, aged 17 and 13.