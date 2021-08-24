MP calls for meeting to expedite land allotment for central schools in Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari has written to Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan requesting him to call a meeting of officials to discuss the pending land allotment for seven Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in New Delhi.

“…. There have been plans of setting up the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in 7 districts of Delhi… for which Union government had requested the Delhi government in 2016-2017 to provide land and other facilities... But the Delhi government has not provided any land yet… citing inadequacies in the process of allotment…,” Tiwari said in a letter dated August 23.

Under the Navodaya Vidyalaya Scheme, the Centre seeks to have one Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in each district of the country. As many as 661 such schools have been sanctioned, out of which 580 are functional while construction work is in progress for 64. Construction of 17 of such central schools is pending due to lack of land allotment including in Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir and West Bengal.

Vinayak Garg, commissioner of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, wrote to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on July 15 requesting it to expedite the allocation of the land. He wrote the schools were sanctioned in 2016.