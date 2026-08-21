MPD-2047 proposes norms to revitalise Delhi’s commercial spaces
The Master Plan-2047 for Delhi has proposed a series of measures to revive the city’s economic spaces, including regeneration of existing commercial centres, greater flexibility in redevelopment and expansion of commercial activity along wider roads
The Master Plan-2047 for Delhi has proposed a series of measures to revive the city’s economic spaces, including regeneration of existing commercial centres, greater flexibility in redevelopment and expansion of commercial activity along wider roads.
The plan suggests regeneration schemes for district centres, community centres, local shopping centres and convenience shopping centres along with adding economic activities like cloud kitchens and data centres in these areas.
The plan also allows amalgamation and subdivision of plots and shops within integrated commercial-centre schemes, subject to payment of prescribed charges. It provides for additional FAR, conversion charges and other development-related levies as notified by the Centre.
The master plan also expands opportunities for commercial activity along roads with a 30-metre or wider right of way. Residential plots next to these roads, where the streets are neither notified mixed-use nor commercial streets, can undertake commercial activities on the ground floor or first lower floor where the building has a stilt, subject to charges. The plan permits of commercial activities in such locations, while excluding obnoxious, hazardous, inflammable, non-compatible and polluting activities.
Officials, however, clarified that areas where commercial activities were previously allowed along narrower notified roads in the city will continue to operate as usual.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSnehil Sinha
Snehil Sinha is an Assistant Editor with the Delhi Metro bureau of Hindustan Times, where she reports on politics, governance, public policy, urban infrastructure and transport, subjects that shape the everyday lives of millions in the national capital. Over a journalism career spanning 14 years, she has built a reputation for meticulous, data-driven reporting that combines on-ground perspectives with policy analysis. She began her career with The Indian Express before joining Hindustan Times, where she has reported extensively on civic administration and urban governance in Gurugram, Noida and now Delhi. Her reporting is distinguished by its clarity, depth and balance. Whether covering large-scale infrastructure projects, environmental challenges, transport reforms or government policy, she tries to translate complex administrative decisions into accessible, engaging stories without losing nuance. Her work reflects a strong command of public records, official data and field reporting, often connecting policy announcements with their impact on citizens. Her stories go beyond headlines to explain how governance decisions influence the city's growth, mobility and quality of life, making her work an important contribution to informed public discourse.Read More
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