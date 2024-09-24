Mukesh Sharma holds public meetings in Gurugram

Mukesh Sharma, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana from the Gurgaon constituency, on Monday held rallies in several areas in the region, and asked that people vote for him, and that he will carry forward the development work carried out by the outgoing BJP MLA. Mukesh Sharma (centre) at a rally on Monday. (HT Photo)

His appeal, he said, was particularly towards the “business community” in Sadar Bazar.

“I am not asking anything from the business community except their votes. You will get blessings and earn good karma. Please ensure a BJP victory in this election and I will ensure unprecedented development in the constituency,” said Sharma, while addressing a gathering at Barfkhana in Old Gurugram.

On Monday, Sharma visited several areas including Khandsa Road, Basai Road, Krishna Colony, Jacobpura and Lakshman Vihar, among others. He appealed to voters that they must ensure a BJP victory in the state in order to ensure equitable and sustained development. “If Congress comes to power then development of only few districts will happen. Land related scams will start and the jobs will be given on the basis of relationships,” he said.

Meanwhile, independent candidate from Gurgaon, Naveen Goyal, who rebelled from the BJP, said that different communities are coming forward to support his candidature and they have agreed to vote for him.

Goyal said that prominent leaders from the Punjabi community, Vaishya community, Rajput Sabha, and leaders of 36 communities have come to his support. “I am fighting this election with the support of people and I will ensure that their faith in me is never broken. Several prominent leaders from different communities have come out in my support. Sumer Singh Tanwar, a senior BJP leader, has left the party and has supported me,” he said, adding that people should vote on merit for the candidates.

Sanjay Lal, an independent candidate from Badshahpur, said he is getting support from RWAs and homebuyers. “Initially the residents were a bit hesitant but now they have come out in support after realising that I am a serious candidate who will continue the political fight in the long run. I am independent and will only support the welfare of people. The need of the hour is to vote beyond party lines,” he said.

Badshahpur BJP rally

Former minister and BJP candidate Rao Narbir Singh on Monday visited several areas in Farrukhnagar and asked people to vote for the party if they wanted another strong bout of development, which they had seen earlier during his tenure from 2014 to 2019.

Narbir said that in the 2014 election, the people of Farrukhnagar had made three demands that included construction of a bypass, setting up a college and a government hospital. “I ensured that these promises are fulfilled and now if the people of Farrukhnagar vote for me then their remaining and pending demands will also be fulfilled. The development in Gururgam and Badshahpur only happened after BJP came to power in 2014 and if the people want to enjoy their share in government and development then they must ensure that BJP wins and forms the government,” he said, adding that a large rally will be held soon in Badhshapur, which will be addressed by Union home minister Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, BJP central parliamentary board member and former MP Dr Sudha Yadav, while addressing a press conference on Monday, said that BJP’s manifesto has been prepared keeping in mind the aspirations of the people. Yadav said that the situation in Gurugram will change in the next five years and issues such as waterlogging, bad roads, waste management will be resolved on priority. During the press conference, Sudha Yadav said that Congress has no cadre on the ground and this will ensure a BJP victory on all the court seats in Gurugram district.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Gurgaon constituency, Dr Nishant Anand (advocate), on Monday started a padyatra to reach out to voters. “AAP understands the pain of the common man very well. It will solve their problems. We have entered the electoral battle of Haryana with five guarantees and we will fulfill them,” he said.