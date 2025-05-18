Murder convict who escaped Delhi’s Tihar Jail in 2009 arrested in Bihar

A 57-year-old man who murdered a fellow inmate in Tihar Jail in 1997 but jumped parole in 2009 was arrested in Nalanda, Bihar on Wednesday, the Delhi Police said on Friday. In 1997, he and his friends murdered a fellow inmate over an alleged gang rivalry and they were all convicted of murder in 2005. (Representational image)

The convict, Mohd Malik, who used to work in a factory in Delhi, was arrested in 1996 in a robbery case and sent to Tihar Jail. There he befriended fellow inmates who were members of local gangs. In 1997, he and his friends murdered a fellow inmate over an alleged gang rivalry and they were all convicted of murder in 2005.

In September 2009, Malik was granted a one month parole but he escaped and had been absconding since, police said.

Malik assumed a new identity, opened an electrical items shop , got married and had two children, and evaded authorities for nearly 16 years, police said.

“A special team was formed as part of an ongoing crime branch operation against absconders. We traced Malik to Bihar Sharif in Nalanda after extensive technical and manual surveillance across Delhi and Bihar,” said Harsh Indora, deputy commissioner of police, Delhi Crime Branch.