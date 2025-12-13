The Delhi Police crime branch on Friday solved a 11-year-old murder case after arresting the 43-year-old killer, who had been evading arrest since November 2014. Murder suspect held after 11 years

The fugitive, identified as Lakhan Singh, had been frequently changing his residential address and hiding in states like Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Singh had even changed his and his family members’ names multiple times to avoid arrest. He was arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj on Wednesday, where he was currently residing, added police.

Singh worked as a building construction worker and the neighbourhood knew him as Raju, said crime branch officers.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Pankaj Kumar said that on November 21, 2014, the Ranhola police station received information about an unidentified body in a drain near Khedi Baba Bridge. Upon reaching the spot, police found the victim, identified as Rakesh alias Bhagat, with serious injuries on face, head and other body parts.

During investigation, Singh emerged as the prime suspect, as he had disappeared after the crime came to light. A case of murder was registered against the accused. Investigators learnt that Singh was enraged after he learnt about his wife’s closeness with Rakesh, a self-proclaimed tantrik, added police.

Singh’s wife often visited Rakesh and shared her problems, said police, adding that the accused could not be arrested even after multiple raids conducted by the local police.

Crime branch inspector Pukhraj Singh had recently received information about Singh’s whereabouts in Kasganj, added the DCP. Accordingly, a raid was conducted and Singh was arrested on Wednesday. He was brought to Delhi for interrogation.

“Singh confessed to the crime and revealed names of other people involved in the murder. Efforts are on to nab them,” the officer added.