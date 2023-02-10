Murder-suicide in Kirti Nagar: Man was pressuring wife to take him to Canada

A day after the bodies of a man and a woman were found at a room in west Delhi’s Kirti Nagar, the preliminary autopsy report revealed that the woman was strangled, said police on Friday. The 28-year-old man was found hanging from the ceiling fan while the woman was lying on the bed in the same room, on the second floor of a rented home in Ramesh Nagar on Thursday afternoon, said police.

Police learned that the couple secretly married in 2019 and that the man was pressuring the woman to help him get a visa for Canada, where she was pursuing an MBA, due to which there were frequent quarrels between them, said officers aware of the matter.

The police registered a case of murder at Kirti Nagar police station since it appears that the man killed the woman before hanging himself, said officers.

“We have found that the couple was married…the woman’s mother alleged that the man was pressuring her to help him with a visa and take him with her to Canada,” said Ghanshyam Bansal, deputy commissioner of police (West), adding that the autopsy confirmed that the woman was murdered.

The man worked as a trainer at a local gymnasium while the woman was pursuing an MBA programme in international business management. He resided in a rented home in Ramesh Nagar, while the woman was on a month-long visit to India, while her parents live in Patel Nagar.

According to investigators, the woman left her home in the morning and told her family she was going to meet friends. When she didn’t return home by afternoon, her mother sought out her friends, who led her to the deceased man’s home. It was there that the bodies were discovered.

The police said that CCTV footage has not indicated the involvement of anyone except the deceased couple in the matter. The man moved into the rented home only on February 2. Neighbours told police that the couple was quarrelling a few hours before the murder, but the police are yet to confirm the claims.

Investigators said they are still enquiring about the reasons the couple hid their marriage from their respective families.