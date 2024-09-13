‘My courage, and my strength have grown 100 times stronger’: Arvind Kejriwal walks out of Tihar Jail

After an incarceration that lasted nearly six months – barring a 21-day release for the Lok Sabha elections – Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal walked out of Tihar Jail at 6.25pm on Friday, hours after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal greets his supporters after his release from Tihar Jail in New Delhi on Friday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Despite the heavy rain, a massive gathering of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers waited outside the jail to welcome him back. As soon as he stepped out, he was greeted with slogans of “Kerjiwal aa gaye” and “jail ke taale toot gaye, Kejriwal chhooth gaye”.

Addressing the gathering, a visibly emotional Kejriwal said that his strength has increased 100-fold during his stint in jail and that he is ready to take on the “anti-national” forces dividing the country.

“They have put me in jail, thinking they will break me. Let me tell you, my courage and strength have grown 100 times stronger. God has shown me the way so far, and I hope he keeps guiding me forward. These anti-national forces that are dividing the nation, I have fought against these forces all my life and I will continue to fight against them,” Kejriwal said to raucous applause.

“My entire life has been devoted to the country. Every ounce of my body is devoted to the nation. I have faced a lot of challenges in life, but at every step, God has been with me. Why? Because I am honest,” added Kejriwal as the crowd cheered louder.

The road outside Tihar Jail’s Gate Number 3 was packed within hours of the Supreme Court granting bail to Kejriwal as throngs of AAP supporters turned up, braving the downpour. By 5pm, when the news broke that the discharge papers had reached the jail, the thousands-strong with in a palpable mood of celebration – loudspeakers blared patriotic music, a full band procession joined the supports, and several people were beating dhols .

By 5.30pm, senior party leaders including Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, former deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Delhi minister Atishi, and several local MLAs arrived at the scene in a party SUV, dancing to the music and taking turns to address the crowd.

As the rain intensified, the celebrations only grew stronger.

Firecrackers – though recently banned by the Delhi government – were also burst in large quantities, as workers waiting for the CM’s exit, which was initially scheduled for around 5pm.

The Delhi chief minister eventually exited Tihar’s Gate number 3 at 6.25pm, to a thundering cheer from the crowd, which by then had covered both sides of the carriageway, completely blocking traffic.

He made his way on top of a car, greeting the public and thanking them for turning up in such large numbers in the pouring rain.

He was then handed a microphone.

“I want to thank all of you people who have come here to support me in such heavy rain. I want to thank the lakhs and crores who prayed for me. Who went to churches, gurdwaras, mosques and temples, hoping I come out soon,” said Kejriwal.

“You all have come here in such large numbers today in so much rain, I thank you all from the bottom of my heart,” he said.

Adesh Verma, a 41-year-old tuition teacher, who came from Subhash Nagar to celebrate the CM’s release, said despite best efforts, nothing was found against Kejriwal. “If he was guilty, but now they would have been able to prove it. Today, truth has won,” he said.

Back at the CM’s residence in Civil Lines, another crowd had swelled by the evening. Supporters burst crackers as they anticipated the arrival of their leader.

“We have come from Kalkaji to see Arvind Kejriwal. We are thrilled that he has been given bail because he has done a lot of work for the people of Delhi and was put in jail due to political rivalry,” said Rajesh Kaur, a resident of Kalkaji who came to Civil Lines with a group of AAP supporters.

It was announced to the crowd (at CM residence) that Kejriwal will hold a roadshow from Chandgi Ram Akhara to Flag Staff Road while he is on the way to his residence from jail. The workers marched to Chandgi Ram Akhara, around 1km from CM’s residence, and waited in the rain.

The roadshow began by around 7.30pm – about an hour after he walked out of jail. Several AAP leaders accompanied Kejriwal as supporters showered them with flowers.

Supporters and party leaders had reassembled and Kejriwal again emerged from the sunroof of the SUV to greet the crowd.

Kejriwal finally reached his residence home at around 7.40pm where he was welcomed by his parents and other family members.

Upon his arrival at house, the CM’s mother performed an “aarti” for him after applying a tilak on his forehead. Kejriwal touched the feet of his parents, and took their blessings and hugged his children.