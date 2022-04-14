Najafgarh drain among hot spots of mosquito breeding in Delhi
- The public health department of the civic body has launched 22 prosecutions in the last month against assistant engineers and junior engineers of Irrigation & Flood Control for allowing mosquito genic conditions in and around the drain, the south civic body said.
With an unusually high density of Culex mosquitoes being observed in the city, the South MCD has warned that the Najafgarh drain is emerging the biggest mosquito breeding hotspot due to lack of dredging, plenty of floating material and lack of flow in the biggest drain of the city.
The overall action taken report by the SDMC, a copy of which has been seen by HT, states that 144 legal notices have been issued to various stakeholders including government agencies.
“Drains, institutions and construction sites were checked and it was reported that agencies responsible for desilting and removal of hyacinth and floating material from drains and water bodies have not completed the task. We have also decided to intensify anti-larval spray along edges of drains and water bodies to destroy Culex mosquito breeding,” the south municipal corporation said.
Ludhiana MLA installs boards with helpline for lodging corruption complaints
With the Aam Aadmi Party claiming to take a tough stance against corruption, party's Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi has installed boards mentioning helpline (855-885-6061) of government offices in Gogi's constituency, asking the public to call on the number if any official seeks bribe. Gogi had recently issued the helpline, inviting suggestions and complaints from the residents of his constituency. The same has also been shared on social networking platforms.
Return of Pandits back to Kashmir high on National Conference agenda: Rattan Lal Gupta
The provincial president of the National Conference Rattan Lal Gupta on Wednesday claimed that the return of Kashmiri Pandits back to Kashmir was high on the party agenda. While addressing a day-long convention of the National Conference Minority Cell here, Gupta said that the issues confronting the displaced Kashmiri Pandits need to be addressed on priority. He exhorted the Central government to chalk out a time-bound roadmap for their safe, honourable and dignified return.
Ludhiana police crack whip on nine thieves, recover 33 mobile phones
A day after Ludhiana police chief Kaustubh Sharma directed the cops to take strict action against snatchers and thieves, the city police swung into action and recovered 33 stolen mobile phones from nine persons. Assistant commissioner of police (Civil Lines) Harish Behl said the accused identified as a resident of Miller Ganj, Sonu Verma, was nabbed on April 11 by a team of DMC Chowki under Division Number 8.
Ludhiana: Motion sensor helps trader nab thief
A motion sensor security system helped a local trader foil a theft attempt at his office and also led to the arrest of one of the thieves. An FIR has been registered on the basis of the complaint lodged by Ashish Bhatia of Dr Sham Singh Road, Civil Lines. Miscreants had twice managed to commit theft there, he added.
Auto driver killed trying to stop fight in Kamla Market
A 55-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was killed while trying to save a man who was being attacked for delaying payment of a loan in Central Delhi's Minto Road area on Tuesday evening, the police said, adding they have arrested a suspect in connection with the incident. Siya Ram was paying ₹3,000 as interest at the rate of 5% every month. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said after stabbing Ganga Mahto, the suspect, Gurdeep Singh, 41, a resident of Nangloi, attacked Siya Ram too.
