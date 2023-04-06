RRTS: Cross passages for safety in tunnels being constructed

The NCR Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on Wednesday announced that cross passages are being constructed in parallel tunnels in the underground section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor to increase safety along the route. Officials said that the construction of cross passages in the underground sections has begun for passenger safety in the 82km-long project. (HT Photo)

Officials claimed that for the first time in any urban mass transit project in India, 6.5 metre diameter tunnels are being constructed which is larger than the metro tunnels made so far in the country. The diameter for metro rails is usually 5.8 metres.

Officials said that the construction of cross passages in the underground sections has begun for passenger safety in the 82km-long project. The majority of the route is elevated while about 5.5km section in Delhi and 7km in Meerut is underground.

Officials said that the work on both sides is in progress. “The work for construction of cross passages has been initiated based on New Australian Tunneling Method (NATM) technology. It is one of the most suitable technologies for variable surfaces with too many curves or if a tunnel is of varied shape,” an official aware of the matter said.

“In the underground tunnels, there will be cross passages every 250 metre. The passage is a part between the two tunnels that enables movement of people from one tunnel to another in case of emergencies,” said Puneet Vats, chief public relations officer of NCRTC.

Apart from this, ventilation ducts are being constructed to ensure air circulation in the tunnel, along with a 60-90cm side walkway.

A total of six tunnels are being constructed in Meerut on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor, in which nine cross passages will be constructed (Bhrampuri to Begum Pul). Four tunnels are getting constructed on the corridor in Delhi (between New Ashok Nagar to Sahibabad) and these will have 12 cross passages.

“We are likely to complete the tunnel work by end of this year,” Vats added.

The NCRTC has also roped in the 90m-long Sudharshan tunnel boring machine to take up tunnelling work in underground sections.

The project is proposed to get fully commissioned in March 2025 and will connect the three cities of Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut at 25 RRTS stations.

