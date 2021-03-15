NCT Bill to have ‘dangerous’ consequences on India’s federal structure: Sisodia

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday criticised the Central government for proposing amendments to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act in Parliament, saying the bill will snatch all decision-making powers of the elected government and empower the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) so much that all files will now have to be sent to him.

Addressing a press conference, Sisodia that if the bill is turned into a law, it will have “dangerous” consequences on India’s federal structure. Calling the move unconstitutional and undemocratic, he said the bill overrides the Supreme Court’s judgment of July 4, 2018, which gave the elected government the power to take decisions on day-to-day matters except on three subjects -- police, land and public order, which is directly under the control of the L-G.

“By bringing this bill in Parliament, the Central government has made it clear that it wants to rule Delhi through a backdoor channel by making the L-G ever more powerful,” he said.

The deputy CM said that the two proposed amendments to the GNCTD Act include changing the definition of “government” to imply the L-G instead of the elected government. “The second proposed amendment to the GNCTD Act is that all files will now have to go the L-G. This in itself is an anarchist move. If this is done, then what is the point of electing a government through elections,” he said.

Sisodia, who is also a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), read parts from the Indian Constitution and also from the July 2018 judgment of the Supreme Court to justify the Delhi government’s stand that the proposed amendments are unconstitutional.

“The bill implies there will be no role of the elected government. Section 239A(a) of the Indian Constitution states that Delhi will have a state legislative assembly. It (the assembly) will have powers to make laws on everything except on subjects of land, law and order and police. It also states that there will be a Council of ministers headed by a chief minister who will provide aid and advice to the LG. In case of difference of opinion, the matter will be referred to the president by the LG, this is what the constitution states,” he said.

Sisodia further said that when the AAP government came to power in 2015, the BJP started interpreting the law in such a way that the then L-G started taking up files and projects saying he is the government.

“We went to the HC, which gave verdict in L-G’s favour but then we moved the Supreme Court, which gave an order in our favour. The constitution bench stated that federal balance of states should be maintained. It upheld that except the above mentioned three subjects, the Cabinet has decision making power for the rest of the matters,” he said.